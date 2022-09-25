ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball shares scenes from first day of practice

College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Eastern Progress

Kyle Knezevich elevates EKU aviation program

“The only reason we are here is to get the students wherever it is they want to go,” said Kyle Knezevich, an associate professor of aerospace management and the coordinator of co-ops and internships for the Eastern Kentucky University aviation program. Knezevich was first employed with EKU as a...
RICHMOND, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Continues to Climb in the AP Poll

Kentucky improved to 4-0 (1-0 SEC) with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois, closing the September portion of the schedule undefeated for the second straight season. Up next for the Wildcats is a trip to Ole Miss, a Top 15 showdown in the SEC Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is set for Noon ET. on ESPN.
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Climbs in Updated Coaches Poll

Kentucky improved to 4-0 on the season with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois Saturday night at Kroger Field. The Wildcats continue to climb in the polls, up one spot to No. 8 in the updated Coaches Poll. Below is the new Coaches Poll entering Week 5 of the college...
LEXINGTON, KY
Eastern Progress

Kara Arvin returns to EKU after studies took her abroad

Eastern Kentucky University alum and former student employee Kara Arvin returned to Richmond as a full-time faculty member at the EKU study abroad office where her career in global affairs started. Arvin was born and raised in Richmond. She never traveled out of the country before college, but always dreamed...
RICHMOND, KY
Eastern Progress

EKU Kappa Sigma chapter not facing investigation following charges against member

Eastern Kentucky University’s Kappa Sigma fraternity is not facing an investigation following the arrest of EKU student and fraternity member Chase Dillon, who has been charged with second-degree rape and possession of controlled substance. Dillon was charged on Sept. 19 following a report made to the Richmond Police Department....
RICHMOND, KY
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Casey Co. minister falls into pond while performing wedding ceremony

A minister performing an outdoor wedding on Saturday in Casey County took the plunge himself when he tumbled into a pond during the ceremony. Pastor Jason Coulter, music director at Green River Pentecostal Church in Hustonville, was performing Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s wedding ceremony on the edge of a pond when, as the bride was being led to the pond-side dock, he bent over to pick up some notes that had blown away.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington tied last year’s homicide record over the weekend. So far, 37 people have been killed in 2022. The latest was early Sunday morning on Oxford Circle. Lexington’s first homicide of the year was back on January 3. Police say 24-year-old D’Andre Malik Green was...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale makes history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland is the largest thoroughbred auction house in the world. “The September Sale is the most significant sale of the year for us in the way of numbers, in the way of gross,” said V.P. of sales at Keeneland, Tony Lacy. The 2022 September Sale...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival. The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well it’s...
MORGAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Powell County teen located

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
POWELL COUNTY, KY

