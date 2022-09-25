Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Veterans Voices : Barry Brown
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Barry Brown is a 1988 graduate of Staunton River High School…..he was a football and track star for the Golden Eagles…earning a partial track scholarship to Norfolk State…with money options limited for school he joined the Army…serving from 1994-2018 and hasn’t looked back.
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County
Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
wfxrtv.com
48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records
Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk.
WDBJ7.com
Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia
If Roanoke isn’t on your travel radar on your trip to Virginia, you’re missing out. As a hidden gem nestled on the shores of its namesake Roanoke River, there’s no shortage of things to do in Roanoke, VA. This beautiful city of Roanoke sits pretty between the...
WSET
Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
wfxrtv.com
Walk to Defeat ALS held in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — About 20 different teams participated in the Walk to Defeat ALS in Roanoke on Saturday. Organizers say ALS is a fatal disease and those who are diagnosed usually have a life span of 3 to 5 years. The goal of the walk at Green Hill Park was to raise $20,000 dollars towards research programs, and advocacy.
WSLS
Rockbridge County son reunited with late father’s classic car
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For as long as J.D. Goad can remember, his life has revolved around cars. “My dad was a car guy, from the time he was born,” said Goad. His dad, W.D. Goad, started Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington. As a kid, J.D. was always right beside him.
WDBJ7.com
Large emergency presence works fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A large emergency presence has converged near Franklin Road SW and Southern Hills Dr. SW in Roanoke Co. as crews work what State Police says is a fugitive case Tuesday night. WDBJ7 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. Traffic is being...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Benefits of community gardens
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you don’t have the space or you’re looking for a community to learn from, a community garden might be perfect for you. LEAP (Local Environmental Agriculture Project) manages four community gardens in Roanoke. Community Gardens Manager Hannah Patrick gives us ALL THE DIRT on the benefits of joining a community garden!
wfxrtv.com
Local teaching duo named Educator of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Zany lessons, matching outfits, and their years-long friendship all add up to a dynamic math duo. Voss and Benson are an 8th-grade co-teaching team at Northside Middle School, and Monday afternoon they were announced the winners of the Association for Middle-Level Education Educator of the Year. It’s usually a prize reserved for just one teacher, but the two women insist – they’re one singular team.
WDBJ7.com
Three dead identified after driver hits tree in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Francisco J. Chavez, 19 of San Benito, Texas, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Victor H. Mata, 20 of Mission, Texas, was a passenger in the vehicle who also was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Another...
WBTM
Missing Boy Found by Danville Police
14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
wfxrtv.com
41st annual “Centerfest” returns to downtown Bedford
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — The 41st annual Bedford “Centerfest” brought about sizeable crowds, and a whole lot of fun. The street fair-like event featured games, live music, food, dancing, and much more for members of the community to enjoy. However, all the festival fun was for a cause.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg looking to fill more than 1400 jobs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works held a career job fair Monday for job seekers in the area looking for new career paths. More than 1400 jobs are available within 25 radius miles of Lynchburg, ranging from food service and banking, to Lynchburg City Schools jobs. Stanley Megginson, an...
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Richmond intersection
A man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash at at intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday evening.
WSLS
WATCH: Authorities to announce results of investigation into Roanoke hotel
ROANOKE, Va. – Local, state and federal authorities are set to hold a press conference at The Knights Inn in Roanoke on Tuesday afternoon to announce the results of law enforcement action taken against the business and its owner. According to Brian McGinn, the public affairs specialist for the...
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
WDBJ7.com
Camera found hidden in restroom of Danville Walmart
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police say they were not notified when a camera was found hidden in a Walmart store restroom. Based on an anonymous viewer tip, media contacted police Monday about the potential hidden camera in the store on Mount Cross Road, with the tip indicating store management had refused to notify police. Police confirm they had gotten no similar reports before getting the query from the media.
wfxrtv.com
Disney Junior live to visit Roanoke Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Family fun is on its way to Roanoke! Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza is coming to the Bergland Performing Arts Theatre on Nov. 4. According to the Berglund Center, the immersive and interactive concert experience will include singing, dancing, acrobatics, and 3D special effects.
