CHSFL football: A touch of Hawaii was prominently displayed in the bleachers during Friday’s Farrell-St. A’s game
Sure, the local temperature dropped into the 40s during Friday’s CHSFL varsity contest between host Monsignor Farrell and perennial powerhouse St. Anthony’s, but you’d never guess it from looking in the bleachers. Instead, you might have thought you were on the shores of Honolulu or Maui. A...
HS Sports Notebook: MSIT nabs big win on the pitch; Sea cross country runners have strong weekend
The McKee/Staten Island Tech soccer team picked up a pivotal win on the pitch, upending host Susan Wagner, 2-1, over the weekend. The Seagulls (4-2) moved into sole possession of second place in the Staten Island standings -- leapfrogging the Falcons (3-2) and New Dorp (3-2). Curtis currently sits atop...
Girl power: These 54 Next Level Flag Football photos are action-packed
The girls took the field in the Next Level Flag Football League Sunday at Miller Field, New Dorp. Advance freelance photographer Angela Barca was on hand to capture a handful of games and came away with some great action shots.
HS football rankings (Week No. 4): WOW! This team cracks into top spot for the first time ever
There’s a new No. 1 high school football team on Staten Island as the season heads to the quarter pole. And it’s the first time this club has been at the top of the Island heap since SILive.com/Advance started the rankings some seven years ago.
Know anybody in these 31 vintage photos from Susan E. Wagner High School?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Students at Susan E. Wagner High School have long been known for their achievements in academics, sports and the arts. The school, located at 1200 Manor Rd. in Sea View, opened on Sept. 11, 1968, the same day that PS 32 and Myra S. Barnes Intermediate School opened in Great Kills.
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
NYC’s Public Schools Athletic League to open access to all 25 sports to every high-schooler citywide by spring 2023
For the first time, New York City’s Public Schools Athletic League is planning to offer access to all 25 of its sports to every high school student across the city by next spring, the Daily News has learned. The initiative, part of a larger plan to expand sports access in the wake of a long-running lawsuit, will allow students without a particular sport in their own building to try out for ...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge reacts to getting walked with game on the line
TORONTO — Yes, Aaron Judge was still chasing Roger Maris. But the Yankees slugger was also chasing a victory, and he was disappointed that the Blue Jays walked him in the 10th inning in a big spot before the Bombers lost walk-off style, 3-2, at the Rogers Centre on Monday night.
N.J. high school football player airlifted to hospital after suffering apparent spinal injury during game
Aaron Van Trease, a senior football player at St. John Vianney, came out of surgery Saturday morning after sustaining an apparent spinal injury in a Friday night game against Manasquan, according to his head coach. The injury to Van Trease, a quarterback and safety at Vianney, came three plays into...
Yankees clinch AL East, finish job after ‘keeping their blinders on’ during long stretch of bad baseball
TORONTO — The Yankees went from making an early run at setting a record for wins to threatening to blow the biggest lead ever. Their 15 ½-game cushion in July shrunk to 3 ½ by early September. Half the team was hurt and fans were panicking. This...
Kevin Durant says ‘doubts’ about Nets’ stability and championship culture led to trade demand
In his first public comments since he requested a trade from the Nets on June 30, Kevin Durant said his “doubts” about the team’s stability and championship culture led to his demand. After forming a “Big 3″ with superstars James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets championship...
Loyal Advance reader wins dinner-and-a-movie in latest SILive.com subscriber contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A big congratulations to our latest SILive Experience winner!. Ronald and Carlynn Chironna were welcomed to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New Dorp on Monday to receive our latest sweepstakes prize. “A big thank you to the Staten Island Advance and Alamo Drafthouse,” Ronald Chironna said....
PHOTOS: Inaugural Buckets for Babies 3 vs. 3 Tournament was smashing success
The inaugural Buckets for Babies 3 vs. 3 fundraiser took place Sunday morning at St. Peter’s Boys High School, and hosted eight teams throughout the tournament. The event, which was held by the newly-formed McKenna Foundation, will donate all proceeds to the Joseph Maffeo Staten Island University Hospital NICU Project.
Pressure’s on for Mets’ upcoming series against Braves
There’s a big weekend coming up. The New York Mets have eight games left in their pursuit to secure first place in the National League East. Three of those games will be played against the Atlanta Braves. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. The Mets will...
Nestor Cortes pitches Yankees to brink of AL East title, makes case for Game 1 ALDS start
As the waiting and waiting and waiting continues for Aaron Judge to catch and pass Roger Maris, Nestor Cortes just might be making the Yankees think twice about who’s on the mound for their first playoff game a couple weeks down the road. Would the Yankees dare pick Cortes,...
Food show ‘Will It Swap?’ stars a S.I. Ferry security guard and retired corrections officer with a big personality
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Vic Zagami knows his food craft — at least that’s what oat milk producer Oatly maintains. The company picked the Staten Island Ferry security guard and retired NYC corrections officer to headline in “Will It Swap?”, a YouTube production by Oatly launched on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
Red Sox rookie talks pitching against Yankees’ Aaron Judge
As the pressure builds for Aaron Judge to notch that next home run, the pitchers that face him are feeling the heat too. That’s because every time the Yankees slugger steps up to the plate now, there’s a chance that he’ll make history. If that happens, a pitcher’s name will be immortalized along with the at-bat.
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan Dance Bridges, 95, a Cameron Club member and an educator of almost 30 years with stints at Trinity Lutheran School, Eltingville Lutheran School and New Dorp High School, died Aug. 5.
Annual Dr. Atlas Foundation golf outing raises funds and brings smiles to the course (Photos)
The 18th Annual Dr. Atlas Foundation Golf Outing took place at the South Shore golf course last week. Boxing Hall of Famer Teddy Atlas was on the greens, along with his friends, actor Holt McCallany and comedian Rob Magnotti, as well as others. The charity event generates funds for the...
