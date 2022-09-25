I was disappointed when I read that the city of Bridgeport caved and settled a fatal police shooting lawsuit after the officer involved was cleared of any wrongdoing by both an internal investigation and the State’s Attorney’s Office. While I am aware that the cost to litigate this matter could far exceed the settlement amount, I believe that the city should have considered recovering attorney fees for defending a frivolous complaint.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO