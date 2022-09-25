Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
Cincy Jungle
6 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ win at Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals looked to right the ship today in New Jersey, taking on the New York Jets and coming away with a 27-12 win. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of today’s matchup. Winners:. Joe Burrow: Burrow needed a day like Sunday. Better protection...
Cincy Jungle
Should Lamarcus Joyner be suspended for hit on Tee Higgins?
The Cincinnati Bengals dodged a proverbial bullet Sunday against the New York Jets when Tee Higgins took a scary shot to the head from Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner. Higgins laid on the turf momentarily before going into the medical tent for evaluation. Somehow, Higgins was able to avoid a concussion and return to action.
CBS Sports
Quinnen Williams and Jets assistant coach have to be separated on sideline during Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Latest update on Mac Jones after QB's ankle injury vs. Ravens
Mac Jones' day ended in a whole lot of pain against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Patriots quarterback appeared to suffer a left ankle injury on his final pass in New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, an interception on a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne. Jones looked to be in serious pain as he hopped off the field on one leg.
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (back, ankle) uncertain for 'Phins in Week 4
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back, ankle) is still undergoing tests for his injuries and that he is not sure if the third-year quarterback will play in Thursday's Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. What It Means:. In one of the weirder moments...
thecomeback.com
Bengals defensive tackle ruled out indefinitely
The Cincinnati Bengals received some bad news Tuesday when it was announced that defensive tackle D.J. Reader may be out for an extended period of the season. The good news is the knee injury is not a season-ender, but they don’t know when he will return to the team. Reader suffered the injury Sunday against the New York Jets.
UC Basketball Assistant Coach Promoted to Associate Head Coach
The recruiting wizard is elevating UC's standing across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Jets first half
The first half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets is set to get underway, so come join the fun in our open thread!
Cincy Jungle
NFLPA investigating Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa head injury
The Cincinnati Bengals welcome the undefeated Miami Dolphins Thursday. In what will be the team’s first primetime game of the season, they may be facing an opponent that doesn’t have their starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa finished his Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills and scored a 21-19...
Cincy Jungle
Willie Anderson gets big Hall of Fame endorsement
Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bengals fans have long known it and in recent years, the push for Anderson to go to Canton has grown stronger and stronger. From social media campaigns to the Jungle to the Hall events, the...
WLWT 5
Bengals' Joe Burrow has funny reaction when asked about color rush uniforms
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals gave a closer look at their color rush uniforms ahead of Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals will be sporting their color rush white uniforms with their "White Bengal" helmets at Paycor Stadium Thursday. It will be a special night for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cincy Jungle
What the AFC North looks like entering Week 4
After the third week of the 2022-2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens sit atop the AFC North Division standings with identical records of 2-1. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals sit one game back at 1-2. Turnovers aid Baltimore’s cause. The Ravens defense forced turnovers on...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (9/26): Fast start leads to win
The Bengals' first win of the season was authored by Joe Burrow and Trey Hendrickson, but it was autographed by the toughness of La'el Collins and Tee Higgins and Samaje Perine and a rebounding offensive line and the resiliency and resourcefulness of a defense that is sniffing around the top five.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals ground Jets 27-12 for first win of 2022 season
The Cincinnati Bengals have their first win of the year and achieved revenge over the New York Jets with a 27-12 victory. Joe Burrow told reporters this week he would like to switch things up and take the ball first. He got his wish as the Bengals won the toss and put the ball in his hands. He did not disappoint.
Cincy Jungle
Trey Hendrickson turns in monster performance in Week 3
While the Cincinnati Bengals defense doesn’t shoulder much of the blame for the early season struggles, one of the areas they needed to improve upon was their pass rush. Last year, the man for the job was Trey Hendrickson. With 14 sacks last season, it was a matter of...
Cincy Jungle
5 things we learned from the Bengals’ feel-good win over the Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals got their first win of the season. More importantly, a number of important players looked like their old selves. And the team may have even found a replacement for one of the few who didn’t return to form. Let’s get right to what we learned from...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals QB Joe Burrow finally has that “look” back
Maybe he didn’t say much, but he said enough. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a message for the team and the fans before Sunday’s game against the New York Jets: Just relax. “We’re gonna be fine.”. One look at Burrow, and his teammates knew that...
Cincy Jungle
Where the Bengals sit in the Week 4 NFL Power Rankings
The Cincinnati Bengals, behind a quick start for the first time this season, won. They beat the New York Jets 27-12 to push their record to 1-2. Their two field goal losses will surely haunt them for the remainder of the season, but things are starting to improve. We’ll see just how improved when they welcome the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.
Cincy Jungle
Snap counts: Bengals unleash pressure package in win over Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals finally were able to get a win after their trip to play the New York Jets. It was one where we saw a different game script play out. That also has given us a look into how this defense and offense can deal out snaps differently when they aren’t playing catch up the whole game.
Comments / 0