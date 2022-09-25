Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins expected make season debut Sunday against Patriots

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after suffering several devastating injuries, including a torn ACL, LCL, meniscus, and hamstring during a preseason tilt with the Washington Commanders last August.

Last week, Dobbins said his "God-given abilities" would've allowed him to return after seven months had the injury just been a straight ACL tear.

"All that stuff I had is more difficult," Dobbins told reporters. "But nothing I can't overcome."

After being drafted by the Ravens in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Dobbins quickly turned heads.

The former Ohio State Buckeye finished his rookie campaign rushing for 805 yards for an average of 6.0 yards per carry to go along with nine touchdowns on the ground.

Dobbins also flashed his ability as a receiver during his rookie campaign. The 23-year-old averaged 6.7 yards per reception, snatching 18-of-24 targets for 120 yards.