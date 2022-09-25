ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

Teen sentenced to life in slaying of off-duty police officer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A 19-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in the slaying of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek during a carjacking in December and for a series of separate armed robberies in and around Cleveland the previous weeks. Tamara McLoyd, wrists cuffed behind...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy