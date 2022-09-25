ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
GRAFTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Football
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
WVNews

Curotz goal lifts Eagles past Liberty, 1-0

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carleigh Curotz scored the only goal of the game to lift Robert C. Byrd to a 1-0 victory over Liberty in Big 10 Conference girls high school soccer Tuesday night at Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex. Curotz took a lead pass from Olivia Lowther and scored...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Trips to Blacksburg are unlikely again for WVU in the next decade

West Virginia journeyed to Lane Stadium last week for the first time in 18 years. It was the 21st time the Mountaineers have faced Virginia Tech on the gridiron in Blacksburg in a series that began in 1912. The football matchups didn’t become a regular affair until the ’50s, and the schools met 45 times from 1952-2005, including annually from 1973-2005.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jared Bartlett 9/27/22

West Virginia bandit Jared Bartlett discusses the excitement of playing in night games and the preparation process of potentially facing multiple quarterbacks. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Outcome at Virginia Tech overcame off-field issues

Travel oddities, woes and less than optimal game operations were just some of the sidelights of West Virginia’s trip to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech game. While I’m sure that the WVU traveling party was happy to trade some of those inconveniences for a win against the Hokies, it marked the fact that the act of just getting to the game isn’t always a smooth operation for athletic teams.
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Pembroke#American Football#Fairmont State#Wv News#The Unc Pembroke Braves#Duvall Rosier Field
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 9/26/22

West Virginia mens head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes his team will be much better in 2022-23, and details many of the players who will make up the revamped squad. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting

“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
HORNER, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Ray Lozano speaks at Liberty High School Tuesday

Ray Lozano spoke to students at Liberty High School and Robert C. Byrd High School Tuesday as part of a county-wide tour to help educate students on addiction. Lozano focused his presentation on vaping and marijuana while also educating students about the psychology of addiction.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Preston High School Homecoming parade

KINGWOOD — Preston High held its first homecoming parade in several years Thursday evening in downtown Kingwood. Athletic teams, the Preston High Marching Knights, Buckwheat Festival royalty and others participated. Afterwards, people gathered at the Craig Civic Center, where there were food trucks and other things to do.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Russell Lynn Locke

WESTON — Russell Lynn Locke, 72, of Horner, WV, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Bridgeport Health Care Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born in Auburn, WV, on August 18, 1950, son of the late Frederick and Wilda (Mullenix) Locke. Russ was united in marriage on August 28, 1993, to his loving wife Linda (Warren) Locke, who survives.
HORNER, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy