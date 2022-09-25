Read full article on original website
WVNews
South Harrison, Notre Dame volleyball play road tri-matches
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont and Clay-Battelle both stung South Harrison in volleyball tri-match action on Tuesday evening. The Bees beat the Hawks, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
WVNews
Bridgeport boys edge Bees; East Fairmont girls score late to top Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nevermind the fact that Bridgeport senior Burhan Khosa is normally a defender. Or the fact that the Bridgeport girls soccer team outshot East Fairmont by six shots.
WVNews
North Marion keeps No. 1 rating in Class AA ahead of Fairmont Senior showdown
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Last year’s Class AA state champion versus this year’s top-ranked team (so far) in a county clash. That’s the scenario that awaits this Friday night as North Marion (5-0, rating of 11.4) kept its top spot in the WVSSAC ratings, released on Tuesday afternoon.
WVNews
Curotz goal lifts Eagles past Liberty, 1-0
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Carleigh Curotz scored the only goal of the game to lift Robert C. Byrd to a 1-0 victory over Liberty in Big 10 Conference girls high school soccer Tuesday night at Mazzei-Reaser Athletic Complex. Curotz took a lead pass from Olivia Lowther and scored...
WVNews
Trips to Blacksburg are unlikely again for WVU in the next decade
West Virginia journeyed to Lane Stadium last week for the first time in 18 years. It was the 21st time the Mountaineers have faced Virginia Tech on the gridiron in Blacksburg in a series that began in 1912. The football matchups didn’t become a regular affair until the ’50s, and the schools met 45 times from 1952-2005, including annually from 1973-2005.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jared Bartlett 9/27/22
West Virginia bandit Jared Bartlett discusses the excitement of playing in night games and the preparation process of potentially facing multiple quarterbacks. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up...
WVNews
Outcome at Virginia Tech overcame off-field issues
Travel oddities, woes and less than optimal game operations were just some of the sidelights of West Virginia’s trip to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech game. While I’m sure that the WVU traveling party was happy to trade some of those inconveniences for a win against the Hokies, it marked the fact that the act of just getting to the game isn’t always a smooth operation for athletic teams.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 9/26/22
West Virginia mens head basketball coach Bob Huggins believes his team will be much better in 2022-23, and details many of the players who will make up the revamped squad. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
WVNews
Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting
“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
WVNews
Groundbreaking for Mylan Park Action Sports & Bike Complex held in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday was a good day to be a mountain biker in the Mountain State. Three bike-related celebrations were held in Morgantown, including two ribbon cuttings and a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Action Sports and Bike Complex at Mylan Park.
WVNews
Prezioso family establishes education scholarship at Fairmont State University
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University announced Tuesday that, thanks to a $26,000 gift from the Prezioso family, the Roman and Amelia Prezioso Endowed Scholarship — benefiting students in the teacher education program in the College of Education, Health & Human Performance — has been established.
WVNews
BHS #2 #10 EF #2 #23.JPG
WVNews
Ray Lozano speaks at Liberty High School Tuesday
Ray Lozano spoke to students at Liberty High School and Robert C. Byrd High School Tuesday as part of a county-wide tour to help educate students on addiction. Lozano focused his presentation on vaping and marijuana while also educating students about the psychology of addiction.
WVNews
Preston High School Homecoming parade
KINGWOOD — Preston High held its first homecoming parade in several years Thursday evening in downtown Kingwood. Athletic teams, the Preston High Marching Knights, Buckwheat Festival royalty and others participated. Afterwards, people gathered at the Craig Civic Center, where there were food trucks and other things to do.
WVNews
National drug awareness speaker Ray Lozano continues tour of Harrison County (West Virginia) schools
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Elks Lodge 2857 welcomed Elks National Drug Awareness Speaker Ray Lozano on a tour of Harrison County’s middle and high schools this week. Lozano toured the country speaking about the dangers of substance abuse and addiction. He focused his presentations this...
WVNews
West Virginia Sen. Takubo to join senior executive leadership team of WVU Health System
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, announced Tuesday that Tom Takubo, D.O., will join the Health System as its executive vice president of provider relations. “Tom is an outstanding physician leader whose clinical experience and insights as a...
WVNews
A cute moment at a recent Pirates game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — We interrupt this football season to bring you a message from ...
WVNews
LCHS FFA Chapter places in state competition
To start off, the Lewis County FFA chapter wants to thank our supporters and all who wished us luck at our Fall CDEs. Here are the following results:. Poultry team placed 14th in the state.
WVNews
Russell Lynn Locke
WESTON — Russell Lynn Locke, 72, of Horner, WV, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Bridgeport Health Care Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born in Auburn, WV, on August 18, 1950, son of the late Frederick and Wilda (Mullenix) Locke. Russ was united in marriage on August 28, 1993, to his loving wife Linda (Warren) Locke, who survives.
