NewsTimes
GoFundMe page established for Bloomfield coach stricken with cancer
A GoFundMe page has been established for Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses, who recently was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. That page was created Sunday with a goal to raise $15,000. As of Monday evening, a total of $15,739 had been raised through more than 200 donations. Moses’...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield moms, volunteers transform Ridgebury Elementary School courtyard into beautified space
RIDGEFIELD — For years, Ridgebury Elementary School’s courtyard was what Jen D’amico described as “an unusable mess.”. But thanks to a pair of Ridgefield mothers, students and other community members, the courtyard underwent a significant face-lift in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year. Over four years, the volunteers removed trees and weeds before beautifying the space with up-cycled flowers, picnic tables and art projects.
NewsTimes
Norwalk adjusts Middle School Choice initiative amid parent complaints
NORWALK — The school district is adjusting its new Middle School Choice initiative amid concerns raised by parents. In a statement, the school system explained that a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because it heard "from our families that they desired more engagement and conversation regarding this subject."
NewsTimes
Bloomfield schools spend most per student in Hartford County. But their test scores lag behind CT average.
BLOOMFIELD — The town's public schools spend the most money per student in Hartford County, while the district's standardized test scores remain below state averages. The percentage of students meeting or exceeding state expectations for English Language Arts and math dropped starkly from the 2018-19 school year to 2021-22, according to state data. Scores from 2020-21 were counted separately due to COVID-19 school closures.
eatonredink.com
Senior Spotlight: Caitlin Morgan
Caitlin Morgan (23) plans to continue her education at Colorado State University with a major in business and a minor in interior design. She also plans on going to cosmetology school to become a cosmetologist. Morgan is involved in Eaton High School clubs such as National Honor Society, FCCLA, and LINK. This year Morgan will be a senior on the Eaton High School swim team and the Severance High School golf team. She has qualified for state swimming for the past three years of her high school career and is a role model to many of the underclassmen swimmers. Morgan is passionate about reading and finding the deeper truths in literature that relate to her personal experiences. Just as much as she enjoys reading, she loves having a good sense of style.
New bikes, bicycle education program coming to Westfield middle schools
WESTFIELD — At a recent School Committee meeting, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, Curriculum Director Susan Dargie and Grants Manager Joanne Lemelin announced that the Westfield Middle School physical education department has been awarded a grant of thirty Specialized bicycles from Outride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling.
