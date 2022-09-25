GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.

GOOSE CREEK, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO