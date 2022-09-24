ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reid Detmers and Angels' defense have a tough night in loss at Minnesota

By Brian Hall
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbFpg_0i9EmYr300

Gary Sanchez drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Minnesota Twins ended a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Angels on Saturday night.

Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela each had three hits for the Twins, who won for only the second time in 10 games. Minnesota was eliminated from contention in the American League Central on Friday night.

Sanchez hit his 15th homer of the year, and just his second in his last 23 games, on a 3-0 count against reliever Mike Mayers .

"We went out there and scored a bunch of runs. We had a lot of good at-bats," Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. "I think the approach was good. We found ways to get on top of some fastballs in a good way today."

Griffin Jax (7-3) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief of Twins starter Joe Ryan.

"Offense was outstanding, so that was a bright spot," Ryan said. "Always good to see that, and to get the win is huge. But, personally, it’s definitely frustrating. But as a team, good energy back in the clubhouse feels great."

Reid Detmers (6-6) surrendered five runs — four earned — in four-plus innings for the Angels, who committed three errors, including one by Detmers.

"There has been a lot of good and a lot of bad," Detmers said of his season, which includes a no-hitter. "There are a lot of good things I can take from, but there’s also some stuff I can learn from. I’m probably going to take the bad stuff with me into the offseason."

The Angels' first three runs came in the third inning. Mike Trout hit an RBI double and Shohei Ohtani had a two-run single, but the Angels lost for the third time in four games. Trout added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Minnesota jumped on Detmers in the first inning. Miranda and Luis Arraez singled before Urshela hit a two-run double.

"Every one of these is a learning experience for somebody who is really in his first year from wire to wire," Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said of Detmers. "He’s done some really good things, and these experiences are only going to benefit him next year.“

Joe Ryan's rookie season

Ryan is wrapping up his first full season in the majors and has already eclipsed his professional high with 144 innings. He has 143 strikeouts with Minnesota this season, one off the team’s rookie record set by Francisco Liriano in 2006.

Ryan, who had given up just three hits over his last two starts spanning 14 2/3 scoreless innings, yielded three runs, four hits and three walks in four innings.

"Frustrating," Ryan said. "Anytime I’m not going past six, it’s kind of annoying. Definitely frustrating to put that one on the bullpen. They’ve been throwing a lot this year. That’s always going to be tough."

Not this time

Saturday marked the first time this season that Ohtani and Trout each recorded multiple RBIs in a game and the Angels lost.

Trainer's room

Angels: Infielder David Fletcher (bruised right hand) is taking swings. He has been out since Sept. 17 after he was hit on the hand a second time in recent weeks.

Twins: A day after shutting down All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton for the season and announcing he will have knee surgery, Baldelli shed a bit more light on the knee trouble, saying Buxton was dealing with the injury since early April. “He was in a state pretty early in the season where reasonable arguments or just reasonable people would say he’s not able to play,” Baldelli said. “And he refused to hear any of that."

Up next

Former Angel Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.78 ERA) will start for Minnesota in the series finale Sunday afternoon. The Angels will go with left-hander José Suarez (6-8, 4.11).

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes starting Sunday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions suffer devastating loss to Minnesota Vikings, 28-24

MINNEAPOLIS – Dan Campbell was at his aggressive best, until it mattered most. The Detroit Lions converted four of six fourth-down attempts on their way to a 10-point second half lead Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but Campbell opted to try a 54-yard field goal with 1:14 left in the fourth quarter rather than punt and pin the Vikings deep or try and convert a fourth-and-4. ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FOX Sports

Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: L.A. Dodgers have MLB's best staff

With 106 wins through Sept. 26, the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball this season. Despite their pitching staff being bitten by multiple injuries, losing ace Walker Buehler and navigating injured list stints for many others, including Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen (as well as not having the electric Dustin May for most of the season), they've had arguably the best pitching staff in the game. The Dodgers lead MLB with a 2.83 team ERA and 1.05 team WHIP and have held opponents to a league-low .208 opponent batting average.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Grove helps Dodgers beat Cardinals 4-1 to clinch top NL seed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith had two hits and Michael Grove pitched five solid innings to pick up his first career victory as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the National League with 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Reid Detmers
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Francisco Liriano
Person
Mike Mayers
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Mike Trout
FOX Sports

Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (56-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 8...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez batting in leadoff spot in Minnesota's Tuesday lineup

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Arraez will man first base after Jose Miranda was named Minnesota's designated hitter, Gary Sanchez was aligned at catcher, and Caleb Hamilton was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Lance Lynn, our models project Arraez...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels
numberfire.com

Twins rest Gilberto Celestino on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Celestino will rest on Tuesday night after Mark Contreras was picked as the Twins' starting center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 219 batted balls this season, Celestino has recorded a 2.7% barrel rate and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jo Adell in left field for Angels on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Adell will man left field after Mickey Moniak was given the night off at home against Athletics' right-hander James Kaprielian. numberFire's models project Adell to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
MLB
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Mike Trout's big day allows Angels to take series over Twins

Mike Trout went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three runs scored to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the rubber game of a three-game series Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. It was the 37th home run of the season for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Angels Take Two Of Three From Twins Behind Balanced Effort

In their final series of the 2022 season not against an American League West opponent, the Los Angeles Angels took on the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. With neither team contending for a playoff spot, the three-game weekend set came with less intrigue, but still saw quality baseball from both sides.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
435K+
Followers
70K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy