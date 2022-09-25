ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tigers send ChiSox to fifth straight loss, 7-2

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXGME_0i9ElqaE00

Javier Baez belted a three-run homer and Harold Castro also drove in three runs to fuel the visiting Detroit Tigers to a 7-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Riley Greene had an RBI single in the seventh inning to match Baez and Castro with three hits for the Tigers (59-92), who have won four of their last five games.

Drew Hutchison (3-9) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings to notch his first win since Aug. 28.

Eloy Jimenez and Gavin Sheets hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning for the White Sox (76-76), who have lost five games in a row.

Prior to the game, Chicago announced Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. Doctors advised La Russa against returning after the 77-year-old underwent additional testing and medical procedures. La Russa has been out since Aug. 28 with a heart ailment.

With the score tied at 2-2, Greene had a one-out single off rookie Davis Martin (2-5) in the fifth inning and advanced to third base on Baez’s single. Greene came around to score on Castro’s bloop single just inside the left-field line.

Greene’s RBI single to center field plated Tucker Barnhart to give the Tigers a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning. Baez stepped to the plate and deposited a 2-1 fastball from Jake Diekman over the wall in center for his team-leading 15th homer of the season.

Detroit bolted out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning for the second straight day.

Greene singled before Castro came up two batters later and sent a first-pitch fastball from Martin over the wall in right field. Castro’s homer was his seventh of the season and second against the White Sox.

Jimenez and Sheets each belted their respective 15th homers of the season to forge a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning. Jimenez sent a 2-1 sinker from Hutchison over the wall in left field, while Sheets a first-pitch slider over the wall in right.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

White Sox Manager Roasts His Team As Rock Bottom Arrives

The Chicago White Sox find themselves in a perilous position after having lost six straight games. They were swept by the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and later by the woeful Detroit Tigers over this past weekend. They’ve now lost six straight games, and it’s very likely that soon, they’ll...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Jhonkensy Noel may be the power hitter of the future for the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have a hard-hitting prospect to keep an eye on. Not since Travis Hafner have the Cleveland Guardians had such an obvious power-hitting prospect with some gaping holes in their swing. That’s the best way to describe 21-year-old, minor league prospect Jhonkensy Noel, who was recently called up to Triple-A Columbus to help fill the numerous voids that the team is having after Cleveland called up most of their best talent.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Homer, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox the focus of Guardians' celebrations

The Cleveland Guardians took the AL Central with pride and plenty of determination over the White Sox on Sunday. As the team celebrated with champagne showers and camaraderie in the clubhouse, they couldn't help but rub their division win in the face of the White Sox. The video, taken by...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Guardians Are Lining Up Their Playoff Rotation

The Cleveland Guardians are the champions of the American League Central. With a win over the Texas Rangers and a Chicago White Sox loss against the Detroit Tigers, the race for the AL Central title came to an end. The Guardians, who nobody expected to contend this year, finished on...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Hutchison
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Homer
The Detroit Free Press

The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage

TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Reds#The Chicago White Sox#Rbi#The White Sox#Hall Of Fame
Yardbarker

Lions' high-octane offense sets NFL record in loss to Vikings

Last season, the Detroit Lions were fortunate to score two touchdowns per game. Through three games this year, however, Detroit’s offense has been producing at a record-setting pace. As running back Jamaal Williams broke off a 13-yard rushing touchdown with 2:08 to go in the third quarter of Sunday’s...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy