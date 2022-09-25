Read full article on original website
lynn corpron
2d ago
Very poor title to an article....... I get what they were trying to say but you have Buckeye nation worry and hes got a broken ankle....
Reply
7
tpmach
2d ago
very sad headline that's what this world has come to you trickery you will read my article
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5
Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
Ohio State football’s Parker Lewis cleared to play by the NCAA
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Parker Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, a team source confirmed to cleveland.com, after missing Ohio State football’s first four games as a transfer from USC. Lewis spent the first two years of his career at USC, making 26 of 35 field goal...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day, Ohio State 'not gonna put a timetable' on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's injury or return
Ohio State is hoping to see one of its key receivers soon on the field. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Buckeye wide receiver, injured his hamstring during the season opener against Notre Dame and the last game he played was in Week 3’s game against Toledo. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
saturdaytradition.com
Is Ohio State on par with Georgia, Alabama? BTN's Nicole Auerbach weighs in
Ohio State came in at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, and Big Ten Network’s Nicole Auerbach’s believes the Buckeyes are deserving of top 3, if not top 2. Auerback had some bold comments on the subject of where Ohio State should be placed among the top teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Schiano not shifting goals for Rutgers' game vs. Ohio State: 'We're going to Columbus to win the game'
Rutgers’ head coach Greg Schiano has big goals for the Scarlet Knights’ game against Ohio State this weekend. Despite a big loss to Iowa on Saturday, Schiano is still counting on a win against the No. 3 team in the country this weekend. “We are going to win...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Blowout Win
Kirk Herbstreit got an up-close look at Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night. The former Buckeyes quarterback called his alma mater's latest win from ABC's broadcasting booth. He even saw his son, walk-on tight end Zak Herbstreit, take the field near the end of the lopsided triumph.
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK: Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 4 Hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of 155 MPH, which puts the storm just shy of a Category 5 Hurricane, which is when wind speeds reach 157 MPH. Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida sometime late Wednesday morning and into […]
Well #$%&: This Ohio city is among the most foul-mouthed in US
Maybe Ohio's capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Ohio State Marching Band performs music from ‘Grease’
TBDBITL started their performance with the Grease Theme followed by Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin', Hopelessly Devoted to You, You're the One That I Want, and We Go Together.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
myfox28columbus.com
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
WTRF
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
Did You Know Jeffrey Dahmer Was a Buckeye?
One of the most notorious serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer attended The Ohio State University and lived in Morrill Tower in 1978
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a […]
Comments / 9