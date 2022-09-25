ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NJ.com

Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)

Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: No. 15 Wall holds off Rumson-Fair Haven

Noella Jones scored and recorded two assists as Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Rumson-Fair Haven, 3-2, in Rumson. Anna Richel scored in the first quarter off an assist from Jones to give Wall a 1-0 lead. Hannah Delaney tied the game for Rumson with a goal in the second.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Union County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The play-in round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 1, and the preliminary round must be played by Friday, Oct. 7. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the quarterfinal round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 13. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Johnson. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Johnson.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into

New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy condemns vandalism at Rutgers University’s Jewish fraternity

Authorities were investigating an apparent act of vandalism at a Jewish fraternity at Rutgers University during Rosh Hashanah. A member of Alpha Epsilon Pi alerted university police that three eggs were found broken on the sidewalk of a side entrance to the fraternity house Monday morning, according to Rutgers spokeswoman Dory Devlin. There was no damage to the New Brunswick fraternity house.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

