Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his deathMaya DeviPrinceton, NJ
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)
Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
Field Hockey: No. 15 Wall holds off Rumson-Fair Haven
Noella Jones scored and recorded two assists as Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Rumson-Fair Haven, 3-2, in Rumson. Anna Richel scored in the first quarter off an assist from Jones to give Wall a 1-0 lead. Hannah Delaney tied the game for Rumson with a goal in the second.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Girls Soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Union County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The play-in round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 1, and the preliminary round must be played by Friday, Oct. 7. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the quarterfinal round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 13. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Johnson. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Johnson.
Football player airlifted after injuring neck during game in Holmdel, NJ
A neck injury suffered by a high school player on Friday is the latest heart-wrenching moment of a particularly grim football season across the state. It was the latest injury of a football player during the same week that a Linden High School died after suffering a game-related injury. Aaron...
Undefeated field hockey teams after 2-plus weeks of play
We’re almost 20 days into the season and there are still some teams that have yet to taste defeat. We take a look at all of those teams and how they’re still standing.
Camden County field hockey roundup, Sept. 27: Gateway, West Deptford, Pennsauken win
Lindsey Naulty made seven saves to earn the shutout in Gateway’s 3-0 victory over Audubon in Audubon. Angie Zagone scored two goals for Gateway (3-6), which led 2-0 at halftime. Bella Fini added a goal and an assist in the win. Gateway falls to 3-6. Pennsauken 7, Riverside 0.
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile...
Devils roll Islanders 4-1 after strong debuts from GM Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason acquisitions
As Miles Wood zoomed into the Islanders zone, Erik Haula skated patiently behind him. Upon crossing the blue line, Wood tossed the puck to Haula –– one of the Devils’ many trade acquisitions this offseason –– who then ripped a shot past former New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider, which gave his new team a 4-1 lead.
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps,...
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Rutgers Prep, Bernards win
Phillip Aymes and Demi Osinubi both scored to lead Rutgers Prep past South Hunterdon 2-0 in Somerset. Rutgers Prep (4-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first half before scoring another goal in the second. Griffin McCaffery had an assist while Ryan Parisi made four saves. Connor Keyes recorded 10...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into
New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
Ocean County boys soccer for Sept. 27: St. Rose, Lacey, Southern get shutout wins
Diego Rocha scored twice to help lift St. Rose to a 5-0 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Michael Hass, Michael Lewandowski and Christian Oldhafer each had a goal for St. Rose (5-2-1), which earned its fifth shutout of the season. Senior goalie Owen Curtis finished with...
Murphy condemns vandalism at Rutgers University’s Jewish fraternity
Authorities were investigating an apparent act of vandalism at a Jewish fraternity at Rutgers University during Rosh Hashanah. A member of Alpha Epsilon Pi alerted university police that three eggs were found broken on the sidewalk of a side entrance to the fraternity house Monday morning, according to Rutgers spokeswoman Dory Devlin. There was no damage to the New Brunswick fraternity house.
Passaic County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Eastern Christian draws
Gabriel Serafin’s second-half goal gave Saddle Brook a 1-1 tie against Saddle Brook in Saddle Brook. Lucas Genuario got Eastern Christian (1-3-2) on the board in the first half with an assist from Ruslan Gorter. Jonathan Dykman made 10 saves. Saddle Brook moved to 1-5-1. The N.J. High School...
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.
