Can you get COVID from hotel towels and sheets? N.J. law requiring daily laundering called ‘absurd.’
In the bewildering early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, people sanitized their mail, wiped down their groceries and cleaned anything else they touched. Within several months, however, scientists advised that the disease was primarily spread by airborne droplets emitted from infected people’s noses and mouths. But as the death...
N.J. reports 1,209 COVID cases, 1 death. Positive tests decrease 50% from 4-day average
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 1,209 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as the number of positive tests decreased 50% from an average of 2,438 over the previous four days. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive tests is 1,813, a 23.9% increase from a week ago....
Gov. Murphy warns that NJ Transit fare hikes possible
TRENTON –The Murphy administration says NJ Transit fare hikes are possible if New York is allowed to proceed with current plans for congestion pricing tolls in Manhattan’s central business district. In a Friday letter to the Federal Highway Administration, Gov. Phil Murphy said the environmental assessment done for...
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
This is a story with deep roots! yes, pun intended. There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with "trees". It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old.
N.J. gave out $245M in fraudulent payments under unemployment insurance program, watchdog says
New Jersey handed out $245 million in fraudulent payments under a supplemental program created to bolster unemployment benefits for people who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic, a government watchdog said. New Jersey had the fourth highest amount of fraudulent benefits among the 19 states reviewed, according to...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
NJ weather: September will end quiet and cool, still watching Ian
All eyes in the meteorological world are on Hurricane Ian, which made landfall along Cuba's southwest coast as a category 3 major hurricane early Tuesday morning. Florida is next. And then New Jersey could start to feel impacts from the storm as early as the weekend. But exactly what we'll see and when is still very much up in the air.
New Jersey Customers Now Responsible For Another Expense When Eating Out
I may soon give up on going out to eat in New Jersey. I get times are tough but why should I, the customer, have to pay for it?. Let me explain because yes, there is a new trend developing among restaurants. Recently, we gave you the heads up that...
Did Your New Jersey Town Make The Nationwide Best High School List?
In New Jersey, we pride ourselves on how well we educate our children. Did you know that we're home to three of the best high schools in the entire country? The 2023 list of The Best School Districts was just revealed, and it proves that if your child goes to school in New Jersey, they're probably one smart cookie.
N.J.’s gas tax will go down next Saturday. Here’s how it'll rank compared to other states.
New Jersey’s gasoline tax will drop by one penny a gallon next weekend making it the 11th highest rate in the nation. Beginning October 1, the Garden State will collect 41.4 cents for each gallon of gasoline sold in the state and 48.4 cents on every gallon of diesel, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced last month.
roi-nj.com
Amazon employees may be eligible for free tuition to Rutgers-New Brunswick
Rutgers University – New Brunswick, in another example of its commitment to finding ways to increase access, announced it is joining Amazon’s Career Choice program — an incredible initiative through which the e-commerce giant provides prepaid tuition for its hourly employees. The partnership is part of an...
Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets
While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
Study Names New Jersey The Top Millionaire State In The Nation
While most of us struggle to get through our monthly bills, it looks like we have more millionaires in our midst in New Jersey than we ever imagined. We know there is a lot of money in the Garden State and there are a lot of rich people here, but the results of a recent study about millionaires throughout the country are really going to drop your jaw.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor and Workforce Development announces $6.5M in apprenticeship grants
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has announced a total of $6.5 million in available funding under the Growing Apprenticeship In Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) and the New Jersey Builders’ Utilization Initiative for Labor Diversity (NJBUILD) Women and Minority Veterans in Construction Trades grant programs to foster the creation and expansion of apprenticeships throughout the state.
Back to school brings new health threat in NJ, and its not COVID
Kids going back to school could be fueling a spike in a viral infection that is sending growing numbers of children to the emergency room with breathing difficulty. The U.S. Center's for Disease Control and Prevention continues to report a spike in enterovirus. In the majority of infections, children present...
With a cold winter coming, New Jersey Democrats’ debate on energy heats up | Mulshine
Few people would compare our governor with a saint. But his position on energy reminds me of the conversion of Saint Augustine to Christianity after he enjoyed a profligate youth. “Give me chastity and continence, but not yet,” the saint said. That mirrors Phil Murphy’s attitude toward the elimination...
Major Travel Site Reveals New Jersey’s Best Vacation Spot
Everyone in New Jersey knows we are a major vacation destination throughout the year, especially in the summer. Now a travel website has named the Garden State's top vacation destination. If you spent even five minutes on any of New Jersey's roadways this summer, especially the Garden State Parkway, no...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, just inched closer to entering the for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the largest health insurer in the state, cleared the latest hurdle in its plan to expand into the health care business late last week when the state Department of Banking and Insurance gave preliminary approval to change its corporate charter. Banking and...
