ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jestin Jacobs, Iowa LB, to miss remainder of 2022 season

Jestin Jacobs was expected to play a key role for Iowa during the 2022 season. Unfortunately, he has been injured over the first four weeks and received a disappointing diagnosis Tuesday. It was revealed that Jacobs will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after needing season-ending surgery. Jacobs made...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz provides status update for Iowa DB Terry Roberts

Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts has been limited this week and his status remains unclear for Saturday, Iowa Gazette’s John Steppe reported Tuesday. Roberts has been battling a soft tissue injury and has only played in one game this season against Nevada in Week 3. Roberts was listed on the depth chart on Monday, but his status is still unknown.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Cooper DeJean on offense? Kirk Ferentz says Iowa DB has the potential

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday that he believes one of his defensive backs could play on the offensive side of the ball, if the Hawkeyes needed him. Ferentz said that Cooper DeJean could play a couple of offensive positions, though he is not likely to experiment with the idea right now. DeJean certainly looked like he could play wide receiver if the time ever came in Iowa’s win against Rutgers on Saturday.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa DB, reveals he almost committed to play basketball in the MAC

Kaevon Merriweather wasn’t always planning on playing football at Iowa. David Eickholt of 247Sports spoke to him about what took place in high school that led him there. Merriweather was a former 3-star recruit out of the 2018 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite. However, there was a time when he was interested in playing D-1 basketball as well.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan DT Kris Jenkins addresses matchup with Iowa: 'They're going to give us violence'

One player on Michigan’s defense is going to taking the Iowa offense very seriously. Kris Jenkins knows that it isn’t going to be easy per Clayton Sayfie of On3 Sports. Jenkins has had his fair share of appearances for Michigan, playing in 19 total games for the Wolverines. Despite how Iowa has played in the past, he knows that the Hawkeyes aren’t going to be pushovers.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa

Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaleb Johnson
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN’s FPI predicts the outcome of Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Ohio State continues to cruise offensively. After a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to open the 2022 season, Ryan Day’s team has outscored their last 3 opponents 174-54, including a 45-12 win over Arkansas State, a 77-21 rout of Toledo, and a 52-21 triumph over Wisconsin to start B1G play.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Ohio State#Said And Done#American Football#College Football#Hawkeyes
davenportlibrary.com

The Davenport Conspiracy

Mid-September through mid-October marks Iowa Archaeology Month, the perfect occasion to tell the story of Davenport’s most notorious adventures in archaeology. In January of 1877, the Reverend Jacob Gass, a Swiss-born minister serving the First Lutheran Church and aspiring antiquarian, uncovered two slate tablets in a burial mound on the Cook Farm in southwest Davenport. One depicted cremation and hunting scenes on each of two sides; the other appeared to be a calendar. The discovery excited members of the Davenport Academy of Sciences, who believed the tablets could support the theory that an ancient civilization of “Mound Builders” once existed on the North American continent. The Academy encouraged Gass, now among its members, to dig again. The following January, Mound 11 at the Cook Farm yielded a limestone tablet with a red-colored figure holding a bow and sitting astride a sun icon. Above the figure were two images of bird-shaped pipes.
DAVENPORT, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, September 26th, 2022

(Undated) -- Iowa Republicans have about a 4.5% statewide voter registration edge over Democrats With six weeks remaining in the 2022 campaign. Independents for years the largest voting block in Iowa, but have dropped to third. Jeff Link is a consultant who has worked for several Democratic candidates in Iowa and he says having independents shrink from being the largest to the smallest block of voters in Iowa shows that things are more polarized than ever. Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann says he intends for the G-O-P to keep its foot on the pedal and seek out new voters because Iowa has had a long history of having swing state tendencies.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
MARION, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Free tuition & $20k signing bonus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Student loan debt is a major problem facing many Americans. Mercy Medical Center is currently hiring, and they have numerous positions where they will help with tuition, give you hands-on learning as well as up to $20,000 in signing bonuses for certain positions when hired.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy