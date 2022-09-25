ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

‘It’s been 4 months and nothing’s changed,’ Uziyah Garcia’s legal guardian calls for action, accountability after Robb Elementary shooting

KSAT 12
 4 days ago
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Congressional leaders hold 'listening session' in Uvalde in response to the Robb shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Two members of the U.S. Congress from Texas will be hosting a "listening session" Monday in Uvalde in response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (founder and chair of the Congressional Children’s Caucus) will be joined by Congressman Joaquin Castro, Senator Roland Gutierrez, parents, teachers, and other public officials.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Could this ‘attack-resistant’ glass stop the next school shooter?

With children across the country back in school, their safety is a top priority. The May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman walked inside an elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers, has administrators across the nation looking at school safety — including northeast Florida’s largest school district: Duval County Public Schools.
UVALDE, TX
