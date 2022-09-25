‘It’s been 4 months and nothing’s changed,’ Uziyah Garcia’s legal guardian calls for action, accountability after Robb Elementary shooting

Read full article on original website
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
DPS Director Says He Will Resign if Troopers Had "Culpability" In Uvalde ResponseLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
Parents of Uvalde victims remain outside district headquarters in day 2 of protest: ‘I’m not going anywhere’
UVALDE – Parents of victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting remained defiant outside Uvalde CISD’s doors on Wednesday, marking day two of a protest of the superintendent and district officials. Brett and Nikki Cross, the guardians of Uziyah Garcia, arrived at the district’s doors before sunrise on...
Uvalde victims' parents are protesting outside the school district's office
Parents want the district to investigate school police officers.
kut.org
Uvalde parents demand investigation into resource officers who responded to shooting
It’s been four months since a shooter entered Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School and killed 19 kids and two teachers. Since then, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Department of Justice, a Texas House committee and the Uvalde District Attorney have launched investigations into law enforcement’s response.
KSAT 12
Parents block entrance at Uvalde CISD headquarters demanding action against district officers
UVALDE, Texas – Eighteen weeks after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed 19 students and two teachers inside a classroom, parents said they’re done asking the Uvalde CISD to take action against its officers, they’re demanding it. Brett and Nikki Cross — guardians of one...
News Channel 25
Activists for Uvalde victims protest outside district building, demand investigations into officers
Shortly before 1 p.m., Lives Robbed, an activist group formed by the families and friends of the Uvalde School Massacre, announced they are still at the Uvalde CISD building, demanding answers and an investigation by the district into their officers and their response to the mass shooting. They also encouraged...
KSAT 12
Kinney County Sheriff struggles to keep up with human smuggling increase
Kinney County – Just over 120 miles to the West of San Antonio in Kinney County, they feel the effects of human smuggling. Sheriff Brad Coe has never seen anything like it. Sitting inside Sheriff Coe’s office, he showed KSAT12 reporter Leigh Waldman a dash camera video from a recent human smuggling interaction.
KSAT 12
Oldest nonprofit of its kind in San Antonio also a mainstay in Uvalde for over 20 years
UVALDE, Texas – Nearly a century after the oldest human service nonprofit in San Antonio began in 1903, Family Service was based out of Robb Elementary in 2000 when it brought its array of programs to Uvalde and the surrounding rural communities. Ironically, 22 years later, the horrific loss...
Congressional leaders hold 'listening session' in Uvalde in response to the Robb shooting
SAN ANTONIO — Two members of the U.S. Congress from Texas will be hosting a "listening session" Monday in Uvalde in response to the Robb Elementary mass shooting. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (founder and chair of the Congressional Children’s Caucus) will be joined by Congressman Joaquin Castro, Senator Roland Gutierrez, parents, teachers, and other public officials.
CBP Officers seize over $500,000 in drugs at Eagle Pass International Bridge
EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Eagle Pass International Bridge seized over $500,000 worth of drugs being smuggled in to the United States by a 22-year-old man on Saturday. The suspect, who was driving a a black Chevrolet Aveo and making entry from...
Firefighters battling large brush fire in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — Bandera County authorities briefly facilitated voluntary evacuations Wednesday afternoon after a large brush fire broke out in the area. The local sheriff's office said around 4:40 p.m. that residents were able to return to their homes, though firefighters were still on the scene at that time.
KSAT 12
2 killed, 10 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving migrants, Uvalde police say
UVALDE – A three-vehicle crash in Uvalde left two people dead and 10 others injured and hospitalized, according to Uvalde police. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Getty and Main Streets. Border Patrol agents spotted a black truck speeding on Highway 90 before it crashed into an...
KSAT 12
Could this ‘attack-resistant’ glass stop the next school shooter?
With children across the country back in school, their safety is a top priority. The May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman walked inside an elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers, has administrators across the nation looking at school safety — including northeast Florida’s largest school district: Duval County Public Schools.
KSAT 12
‘Morning Bus’ photography project features children of Uvalde
UVALDE – It’s a monumental moment in a child’s life -- waiting alone for the bus to take them to school. It may seem inconsequential to adults, but one photographer is hoping to capture it in a new light. “They really are waiting for the bus. You...
devinenews.com
Stock up on fire wood
Been kinda dry since September 1…Sandy was all excited because the temperature is sposed to be in the 50’s this weekend. Time to pull out the coats and stock up on fire wood. Commissioners Court recognized the Medina County Historical Society for their receipt of the Distinguished Service...
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022. “The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
