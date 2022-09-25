Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his deathMaya DeviPrinceton, NJ
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
Jason Duclona decommits from Rutgers
Rutgers lost one of its commits in the class of 2023 today when Estero (Fla.) defensive back Jason Duclona announced his decision to reopen his recruitment. Duclona made the announcement via Twitter with the following statement. “First I‘d like to thank the Rutgers community, and coach Schiano for blessing me...
Field Hockey: No. 15 Wall holds off Rumson-Fair Haven
Noella Jones scored and recorded two assists as Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Rumson-Fair Haven, 3-2, in Rumson. Anna Richel scored in the first quarter off an assist from Jones to give Wall a 1-0 lead. Hannah Delaney tied the game for Rumson with a goal in the second.
Big second half powers No. 5 Ridgewood past No. 6 Ramapo - Girls soccer recap
Jessica Kaye had a goal and two assists as Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored four unanswered goals in the second half to defeat No. 6 Ramapo, 4-1, in Franklin Lakes. Isabella Winn scored two goals and Katt Slott added a goal and an assist for Ridgewood...
Football player airlifted after injuring neck during game in Holmdel, NJ
A neck injury suffered by a high school player on Friday is the latest heart-wrenching moment of a particularly grim football season across the state. It was the latest injury of a football player during the same week that a Linden High School died after suffering a game-related injury. Aaron...
Devils’ Nico Hischier will undergo tests Tuesday after exiting 1st preseason game vs. Canadiens due to cramping
Devils captain Nico Hischier will undergo tests on Tuesday to “make sure everything is good” after exiting Monday’s preseason win vs. the Montreal Canadiens due to cramping. Hischier, 23, appeared to be in pain while chatting with trainers in the first period. He eventually returned for his...
Girls Soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Union County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The play-in round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 1, and the preliminary round must be played by Friday, Oct. 7. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the quarterfinal round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 13. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Johnson. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Johnson.
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Hunterdon County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: No. 19 North Hunterdon rolls
Lauren Masters scored two goals to lead North Hunterdon, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Hunterdon Central 6-0 in Annandale. North Hunterdon (6-3) took control in the second quarter with four goals before notching two more in the third. Sara Roberts also had a goal and two assists.
Devils roll Islanders 4-1 after strong debuts from GM Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason acquisitions
As Miles Wood zoomed into the Islanders zone, Erik Haula skated patiently behind him. Upon crossing the blue line, Wood tossed the puck to Haula –– one of the Devils’ many trade acquisitions this offseason –– who then ripped a shot past former New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider, which gave his new team a 4-1 lead.
Camden County field hockey roundup, Sept. 27: Gateway, West Deptford, Pennsauken win
Lindsey Naulty made seven saves to earn the shutout in Gateway’s 3-0 victory over Audubon in Audubon. Angie Zagone scored two goals for Gateway (3-6), which led 2-0 at halftime. Bella Fini added a goal and an assist in the win. Gateway falls to 3-6. Pennsauken 7, Riverside 0.
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile...
Hurricane Ian may mess with upcoming high-stakes Mets-Braves series
The New York Mets are supposed to visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting this Friday at Truist Park. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Hurricane Ian might mess with those plans. According to Atlanta News First, the rain in north Georgia is supposed to...
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Rutgers Prep, Bernards win
Phillip Aymes and Demi Osinubi both scored to lead Rutgers Prep past South Hunterdon 2-0 in Somerset. Rutgers Prep (4-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first half before scoring another goal in the second. Griffin McCaffery had an assist while Ryan Parisi made four saves. Connor Keyes recorded 10...
Morris County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Pequannock wins, snaps skid
Brendan Brady and Jovan Vinas scored two goals apiece as Pequannock defeated Whippany Park, 4-3, in Pompton Plains. Ryan Foley made seven saves for Pequannock (3-4-1), which snapped a five game winless streak. Sebastian Giraldo had two goals for Whippany Park (5-3), which had won four in a row. Matt...
New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into
New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
Passaic County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Eastern Christian draws
Gabriel Serafin’s second-half goal gave Saddle Brook a 1-1 tie against Saddle Brook in Saddle Brook. Lucas Genuario got Eastern Christian (1-3-2) on the board in the first half with an assist from Ruslan Gorter. Jonathan Dykman made 10 saves. Saddle Brook moved to 1-5-1. The N.J. High School...
Boys soccer: Union County Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Union County Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Murphy condemns vandalism at Rutgers University’s Jewish fraternity
Authorities were investigating an apparent act of vandalism at a Jewish fraternity at Rutgers University during Rosh Hashanah. A member of Alpha Epsilon Pi alerted university police that three eggs were found broken on the sidewalk of a side entrance to the fraternity house Monday morning, according to Rutgers spokeswoman Dory Devlin. There was no damage to the New Brunswick fraternity house.
