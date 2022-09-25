ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren pays homage to German roots with Oktoberfest

By Desirae Gostlin
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWihH_0i9EksF300

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren paid homage to its German roots Saturday at Oktoberfest.

It’s the seventh year the Trumbull County Historical Society has hosted this event. Hundreds of people came out to listen to German folk music, eat traditional foods, drink beer.

Sharon lights up the Shenango for Waterfire

There were plenty of lederhosen, German alpine hats and more. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the TCHS.

“The very early German immigrants that came here, huge immigration wave of Germans, immigration here in the 1830s and 40s. Some of the very first European immigrants coming here, but it’s not something we talk about a lot,” said TCHS director Meghan Reed.

The highlight of the day is the grape smashing contest.

Four groups of four compete to see who can juice the most out of their grapes using their feet. Organizers call it ‘foot wine’ and say it’s safe to drink after its fermented.

Wine from grapes smashed this year will be served to winners at next year’s Oktoberfest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

6th annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest returns Saturday

Fall temperatures are back in the Mahoning Valley, and so is the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest!. The 6th annual Fall Fest is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and businesses will be set up between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue on Youngstown's West...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time

It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Warren, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Trumbull County, OH
Society
City
Warren, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
WFMJ.com

Valley Gold Holiday Classic in Youngstown featuring R&B holiday music

The first annual Valley Gold Holiday Classic is coming to Youngstown in November 2022. The Valley Gold event will be formatted similarly to a award show. It will begin with a red-carpet premiere, followed by a R&B holiday music concert. It will close with a Black-Tie Reception Gala with finger foods, a DJ and dancing.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | September 26th

Vindicator file photo / September 18, 1982 | Admiring the awards following the Fall Garden and Horticulture Show of the Men's Garden Club of Youngstown 40 years ago were, from left, Ted Lenz, club president; Vincenzo Rubino, 2nd place winner; Charles Gomez, 3rd place, and Ernest B. Szaima, show chairman. Sweepstake's winner was Dom T. Smiley.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Germans#Oktoberfest#Wine#European#Tchs#Nexstar Media Inc
newsonthegreen.com

3 Brookfield eateries listed on Italian Food Trail

Three Brookfield Township eateries are now part of the Trumbull County Italian Food Trail. Papa Louie’s Italian Kitchen in Brookfield and the White Rose Spaghetti House and Hilltop Pizza, both in Masury, are among 60 restaurants, groceries, wineries and specialty shops on the trail. “These dishes and ingredients are...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
WYTV.com

3 in Valley named ‘Blue Ribbon’ school

WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list. Canfield Village Middle School and South Range Elementary School, both in Canfield, made the list along with Seaborn Elementary in Mineral Ridge.
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

WKBN

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy