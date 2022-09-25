Read full article on original website
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Volleyball: Holding Strong At #19
New Monday, new AVCA women’s college volleyball top 25 poll!. Marquette volleyball is the #19 team in the country, and no that is not a repeat printout from last week or even the week before that, either. Last week the Golden Eagles were #19 in the country with 489 points. This week, they are #19 with 470 points. It’s not great, but if you’re not moving, that’s fine.
anonymouseagle.com
Aubrey Hamilton on Big East Weekly Honor Roll
Let's turn to the Marquette press release on the topic, since that's always more informative:. Hamilton led the Golden Eagles to wins over Green Bay, then-No. 25 Illinois and Illinois State while leading the squad in points. For the week, she hit .316 with 3.09 kills and 2.73 digs per set. She finished one kill behind Jenna Reitsma for the team kills lead with 34, while recording five service aces and six blocks. Her 30 total digs were second to libero Carly Skrabak for the team lead.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks were close to repeating again as NBA champions, but an injury that knocked Khris Middleton out of the NBA Playoffs in the first round led to the Bucks losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics in seven games.
Cudahy football team to not play final varsity games, several injured players
The Cudahy High School varsity football team will not play its final three games, including Friday's homecoming game, due to several injured players.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Southeastern Wisconsin marching bands compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South
Hundreds of students fought off the rain drops to compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South High School on Saturday. The all-day competition had area high school marching bands competing to be the best on the field. Area schools that participated include Mukwonago High School, Cedarburg, Waukesha West, Waukesha North, Waukesha...
wuwm.com
Exploring the history of Milwaukee's 'Hooverville'
The 1930s were a volatile time for the nation, and Milwaukee was no exception. After a prosperous period during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression gripped the city as massive unemployment, hunger and homelessness ran rampant under President Herbert Hoover. Bubbler Talk explores question asker Elizabeth Harrington's curiosity about Milwaukee...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee’s last dine-in Polish restaurant closes
In the warmly lit dining room of Polonez, customers across generations gathered to dine one last time. Their plates were heavy with cabbage rolls and sausages, pierogi and hunter’s stew. They drank Polish vodka and beer, toasting the end of an era. After 39 years, their beloved Polonez was closing.
ibmadison.com
Food Fight to open restaurant in Deer District
Food Fight Restaurant Group will open an Italian restaurant atop an elegant hotel being built in Milwaukee by North Central Group, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The hotel and restaurant, the second Food Fight location outside of Dane County, will be located next to Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee’s Deer District. Cervo, Italian for “the deer,” will be located on the ninth floor, the rooftop of the hotel. North Central Group, based in Middleton, is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the 207-room Trade Milwaukee hotel at 420 W. Juneau Ave. The project should be completed and opened by spring 2023.
milwaukeerecord.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first Milwaukee location this week
We’re currently living in the golden era of the chicken sandwich. There’s never been more places to procure these portable poultry preparations, and it’s safe to say there’s never been more inventive or more delicious takes on chicken sandwiches than there are right now. Milwaukee is no exception, with countless local establishments getting in on the hot chicken trend, as national chains (with local availability) also throw their hat into the ring.
WISN
Storms cause damage, power outages
MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. There were several trees and branches down in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. The storms started in the northern counties and moved south. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. There were power outages across the area,...
One of America’s Best Hot Dogs is in Wisconsin and It’s Topped With Cheese Curds
Love cheese curds? Love hot dogs? Do you find yourself wishing there was a place that combined both?. I mean, who doesn't love cheese curds and who doesn't love a good hot dog?. Well, the home of the cheese curd, Wisconsin is topping hot dogs with that fried cheese goodness...
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Wisconsin
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
seehafernews.com
Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America
Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
seehafernews.com
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats rally Saturday
MILWAUKEE - The two biggest races for Wisconsin voters in the November election are for governor and a U.S. Senate seat. From Republicans at Fall Fest in Yorkville to Democrats at a rally in Milwaukee, the importance of those elections is about all the candidates could agree on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Kenosha sees gas price hike after deadly Ohio BP refinery explosion
Gas prices are on the rise in Kenosha, jumping nearly .40 cents in just a few hours following a deadly explosion at a BP refinery in Ohio.
This Is Wisconsin's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
