Sunday's Time Schedule
|Sunday, Sept. 25
|MLB
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
|NFL
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour - Cazoo Open de France
PGA - Presidents Cup
PGA Tour Champions - Pure Insurance Championship
LPGA - Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
|TENNIS
ATP - San Diego Open, San Diego, Calif.
ATP - Moselle Open, Metz, France
ATP - Laver Cup, London
WTA — Toray Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo, Japan
WTA - Hana Bank Korea Open, Seoul, Korea
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series- Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas
NHRA - Betway Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
