Sunday's Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Sunday, Sept. 25
MLB

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

NFL

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

GOLF

DP World Tour - Cazoo Open de France

PGA - Presidents Cup

BC-GLF--Presidents Cup Champions

PGA Tour Champions - Pure Insurance Championship

LPGA - Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

TENNIS

ATP - San Diego Open, San Diego, Calif.

ATP - Moselle Open, Metz, France

ATP - Laver Cup, London

WTA — Toray Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo, Japan

WTA - Hana Bank Korea Open, Seoul, Korea

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series- Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas

NHRA - Betway Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

