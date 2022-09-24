ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic League Playoffs

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

At A Glance
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Freedom Division
Southern Maryland 2, Lancaster 2

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Southern Maryland 2, Lancaster 1

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Lancaster 8, Southern Maryland 7

Friday, Sept. 23: Southen Maryland 7, Lancaster 3

Saturday, Sept. 24: Lancaster 15, Southen Maryland 5

Sunday, Sept. 25: Lancaster at Southen Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Liberty Division
Gastonia 2, High Point 2

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Gastonia 12, High Point 1

Wednesday, Sept. 21: High Point 11, Gastonia 4

Friday, Sept. 23: Gastonia 8, High Point 2

Saturday, Sept. 24: High Point 6, Gastonia 1

Sunday, Sept. 25: Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-5)
TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 27: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

Wednesday, Sept. 28: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

Friday, Sept. 30: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

x-Saturday, Oct. 1: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

x-Sunday, Oct. 2: TBD vs. TBD, TBD.

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

