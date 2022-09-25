Read full article on original website
WIFR
Rockford gardens welcome fall with ‘Autumn at the Arboretum’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy nature. Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Gardens in Rockford will host a weekend-long opportunity to do just that. It’s called “Autumn at the Arboretum,” and it’s open to the public, free of charge.
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
WIFR
Volunteers pack thousands of meals during Kids Around the World event in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of volunteers gather at the UW Sports Factory Sunday to help end world hunger as part of this year’s Rockford One Million Packing event. According to Save the Children, 28 million children experience malnutrition in Africa alone. The Rockford organization Kids Around the World is dedicated to help in any way they can.
Ogle County mobile home park might have a rodent infestation
DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents at an Ogle County mobile home park have complained of a rodent infestation. Neighbors said that they have called multiple agencies for help, with no luck. A woman living in the park said that she started smelling odors first before hearing about a neighbor finding a rodent on the […]
Nearly 200 Basset Hounds Will Be Taking Over Rockford, Illinois Later This Week
The Basset Hound Club of America has chosen to hold its 2022 National Specialty in Rockford, Illinois, and the theme couldn't be more perfect; "The Basset Hound - In a League Of Their Own". I don't know who at the BHCA is responsible for coming up with that particular theme,...
93-year-old Rockford business closing for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois firefighter with terminal cancer takes final ride home in ambulance with fiancé, dog
ITASCA, Ill. - An Illinois firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer took his final ride home Tuesday in the very same ambulance he once used to transport patients. Frank Nunez, 34, was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer called synovial sarcoma in 2019. He was treated with chemotherapy,...
WIFR
Picture-perfect sessions are back at Anderson Japanese Gardens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Always wanted a professional photography session with Anderson Japanese Gardens as the backdrop? Well, here’s your chance. “Portraits in the Gardens” are back for its third year offering admission to guests and photographers without the need for sitting or special use fees. From 3...
WIFR
Broadway Florist closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Broadway Florist announced on Tuesday that it will officially close it’s doors in mid-October. The business has been serving the Rockford community since 1929. Broadway Florist will continue operating as normal with the same flowers until they close, with 50% off of all...
Freeport senior village introduces memory ‘fitness’ program
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Liberty Village of Freeport has announced a newly enhanced memory care program. It is called “Memory Lane-Fitness for the Mind.” A celebration was hosted on Tuesday at the Liberty Village Building, 2170 W Navajo Dr. The program was established to allow loved ones to maintain as much independence as possible with […]
Illinois Brunch Hot Spot Gives You Cookies if You Pay in Cash
Do you want a free cookie? Um yes. That my friend is an incentive for anything. Cookies make the world go round... that's a saying right?. If it's not it should be. And honestly free cookies are the cookies that make the world go round. And you can actually score...
Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from Hurricane Ian
(WTVO) — Many people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, and that includes a former stateline resident. The Stillman Valley graduate and her husband were told they would have to evacuate their home Tuesday morning, and while they are doing everything they can to be prepared, she said that it does […]
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
WIFR
Veterans honored with renamed street
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park city officials and veterans gathered in the Valley Produce parking lot on Alpine Rd. Monday afternoon to debut a new and meaningful name of a new road. The name of the new road is called Veterans Memorial Highway, it is located off of...
WIFR
Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
Janesville elementary schoolers raise $2K for Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A group of fourth-grade girls at Roosevelt Elementary School in Janesville combined two of their favorite things — art and animals — to help furry friends in need. On Monday, the girls — Sofia Nattinger, Izzy Purkapile, Addley Demerath, Emma Gremminger, Brynley Utzig and...
WIFR
Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers readying for Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, five American Red Cross volunteers based in Wisconsin are already there and ready to assist, while six more are planning to hit the road in the coming days. Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Laura McGuire provided those numbers, adding...
WIFR
Rockford’s One Million Dollar Meal Packs could provide more than 400,000 meals for kids
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford organization is dedicated to help starving kids in other parts of the world, and they list a million reasons why they want to help out. According to Save the Children, 28-million children experience malnutrition in Africa alone. The group “Kids Around the World” is dedicated to help in any way they can.
WIFR
Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
