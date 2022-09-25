ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Rockford gardens welcome fall with ‘Autumn at the Arboretum’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy nature. Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Gardens in Rockford will host a weekend-long opportunity to do just that. It’s called “Autumn at the Arboretum,” and it’s open to the public, free of charge.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Volunteers pack thousands of meals during Kids Around the World event in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of volunteers gather at the UW Sports Factory Sunday to help end world hunger as part of this year’s Rockford One Million Packing event. According to Save the Children, 28 million children experience malnutrition in Africa alone. The Rockford organization Kids Around the World is dedicated to help in any way they can.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Rockford, IL
Pets & Animals
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

93-year-old Rockford business closing for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Picture-perfect sessions are back at Anderson Japanese Gardens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Always wanted a professional photography session with Anderson Japanese Gardens as the backdrop? Well, here’s your chance. “Portraits in the Gardens” are back for its third year offering admission to guests and photographers without the need for sitting or special use fees. From 3...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Animal Rescue#Animal Sanctuary#Palooza
WIFR

Broadway Florist closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Broadway Florist announced on Tuesday that it will officially close it’s doors in mid-October. The business has been serving the Rockford community since 1929. Broadway Florist will continue operating as normal with the same flowers until they close, with 50% off of all...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
WIFR

Veterans honored with renamed street

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park city officials and veterans gathered in the Valley Produce parking lot on Alpine Rd. Monday afternoon to debut a new and meaningful name of a new road. The name of the new road is called Veterans Memorial Highway, it is located off of...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers readying for Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, five American Red Cross volunteers based in Wisconsin are already there and ready to assist, while six more are planning to hit the road in the coming days. Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Laura McGuire provided those numbers, adding...
WISCONSIN STATE
WIFR

Smoke engulfs warehouse in Lee County

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A large commercial fire in Lee County called for several units from surrounding areas to respond Monday. Around 11 a.m. Dixon Rural Fire Protection dispatched to the 2200 block of W 4th Street in Dixon for reports of a commercial fire. Smoke billowed from the building...
DIXON, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car

Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy