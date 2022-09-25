Norwalk puts five on Lake first team

NORWALK — This tiebreaker meant more than most.

In six head-to-head meetings prior to Saturday’s SBC Lake Division tournament, Norwalk junior Megan Miller and Tiffin Columbian senior Kelsie Weingart had won three matches each.

But in what could have been the last possible meeting between the two, Miller was dominant in the championship match at first singles. She cruised to a two-set win with scores of 6-2, 6-1.

The result came just nine days after Weingart had beaten Miller on the same courts in Norwalk by scores of 6-2 and 6-3 on Sept. 15. Miller missed the Aug. 17 match in Tiffin with an illness.

“I don’t know why it’s so close with us, other than she is a great player,” Miller said of the series with Weingart. “I think whoever is going to win the match is who is having the better day and is more mentally tough. That’s usually how someone wins, and fortunately that was me today.”

As a whole, Norwalk (16-2, 9-1) continued its fine season, as it claimed first team all-league honors at five of the seven positions on Saturday at the Middle School courts.

Miller reached the final by sweeping Vermilion’s Kylee McCrimmon (6-0, 6-0) and beating Clyde’s Curstin Hackenburg (6-1, 6-2).

“I think the biggest thing that changed is my mindset,” Miller said on reversing the result from nine days prior. “I had to be mentally tough today, and last time it just wasn’t there.

“I think overall I have just become a stronger player. Not so much physically, but mentally I think I’ve matured more throughout the years, and even this season.”

Miller is 11-5 in singles matches this year. She said she is now embracing what it means to be in the No. 1 position this season.

“I think being in that No. 1 position is really what’s helping me mature and become a better player overall,” Miller said. “Some of the time it can be overwhelming, but I’m really glad I’m in this spot.”

Norwalk head coach Harry Love agreed with Miller’s season assessment.

“Megan knew exactly what she had to do today, and she delivered some of the best tennis I've seen her play — especially in her final,” Love said. “She is really growing into that No. 1 player we all knew she could be.”

Ana Osborn took first place at third singles. She swept Bellevue’s Grace MacMichael (6-0, 6-0) in the semifinals after receiving a bye, then topped Columbian’s Ella Dysard in the finals (6-1, 6-1).

“Ana continued her undefeated streak against league opponents at third singles,” Love said. “Her consistent game continues to yield consistent results.”

At second doubles, Norwalk’s Lauren Brown and Kenzie Smith won over Ella Reis and Elise Johnston (6-2, 6-0); then beat Clyde’s Elise Miller and Quinn Kern in the finals (6-3, 6-2). That pair also has not lost a league match this season.

At first doubles, Maya Phillips and Kendall Hammersmith opened with a win over Vermilion’s McKenna Hunnell and Maddie Collins in a sweep (6-0, 6-0). The pair then outlasted Clyde’s Grace Murphy and Marin Gamertsfelder in three competitive sets, 7-6 (3), 4-6 and 10-8.

In the finals against Columbian’s Mackenzie Davis and Lydia Ridner, the pair lost in three. After winning the first set, 6-4, the Tornadoes rallied to win 6-0 and 10-8.

“Maya and Kendall played two phenomenal matches,” Love said.

Sidney Sage defeated Vermilion’s Ava Leslie (6-0, 6-0) at second singles, then fell to Columbian’s Ashley Reinhart in the semifinals (6-3, 6-3).

Up next for Norwalk is a home match vs. Perkins on Tuesday and a trip to Vermilion on Thursday to close out the league schedule. Tied with the Tornadoes atop the standings, the Truckers need to win both matches to claim at least a share of a fourth league title in the past five years.

"We had a great day today at our new courts," Love said. "I am extremely proud of this group of girls. They have fought this whole season working to improve their games, and today really showed the fruits of their labors. I can't wait to see how their already stellar season finishes."

Miller expressed her appreciation for being a key part of the team.

"Throughout the years, being on this team has been so much fun," she said. "I’ve met so many great people and they taught me how to be a good sport while being mentally tough — and to keep working hard.”