ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk puts five on Lake first team

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esXGi_0i9EkKfh00

NORWALK — This tiebreaker meant more than most.

In six head-to-head meetings prior to Saturday’s SBC Lake Division tournament, Norwalk junior Megan Miller and Tiffin Columbian senior Kelsie Weingart had won three matches each.

But in what could have been the last possible meeting between the two, Miller was dominant in the championship match at first singles. She cruised to a two-set win with scores of 6-2, 6-1.

The result came just nine days after Weingart had beaten Miller on the same courts in Norwalk by scores of 6-2 and 6-3 on Sept. 15. Miller missed the Aug. 17 match in Tiffin with an illness.

“I don’t know why it’s so close with us, other than she is a great player,” Miller said of the series with Weingart. “I think whoever is going to win the match is who is having the better day and is more mentally tough. That’s usually how someone wins, and fortunately that was me today.”

As a whole, Norwalk (16-2, 9-1) continued its fine season, as it claimed first team all-league honors at five of the seven positions on Saturday at the Middle School courts.

Miller reached the final by sweeping Vermilion’s Kylee McCrimmon (6-0, 6-0) and beating Clyde’s Curstin Hackenburg (6-1, 6-2).

“I think the biggest thing that changed is my mindset,” Miller said on reversing the result from nine days prior. “I had to be mentally tough today, and last time it just wasn’t there.

“I think overall I have just become a stronger player. Not so much physically, but mentally I think I’ve matured more throughout the years, and even this season.”

Miller is 11-5 in singles matches this year. She said she is now embracing what it means to be in the No. 1 position this season.

“I think being in that No. 1 position is really what’s helping me mature and become a better player overall,” Miller said. “Some of the time it can be overwhelming, but I’m really glad I’m in this spot.”

Norwalk head coach Harry Love agreed with Miller’s season assessment.

“Megan knew exactly what she had to do today, and she delivered some of the best tennis I've seen her play — especially in her final,” Love said. “She is really growing into that No. 1 player we all knew she could be.”

Ana Osborn took first place at third singles. She swept Bellevue’s Grace MacMichael (6-0, 6-0) in the semifinals after receiving a bye, then topped Columbian’s Ella Dysard in the finals (6-1, 6-1).

“Ana continued her undefeated streak against league opponents at third singles,” Love said. “Her consistent game continues to yield consistent results.”

At second doubles, Norwalk’s Lauren Brown and Kenzie Smith won over Ella Reis and Elise Johnston (6-2, 6-0); then beat Clyde’s Elise Miller and Quinn Kern in the finals (6-3, 6-2). That pair also has not lost a league match this season.

At first doubles, Maya Phillips and Kendall Hammersmith opened with a win over Vermilion’s McKenna Hunnell and Maddie Collins in a sweep (6-0, 6-0). The pair then outlasted Clyde’s Grace Murphy and Marin Gamertsfelder in three competitive sets, 7-6 (3), 4-6 and 10-8.

In the finals against Columbian’s Mackenzie Davis and Lydia Ridner, the pair lost in three. After winning the first set, 6-4, the Tornadoes rallied to win 6-0 and 10-8.

“Maya and Kendall played two phenomenal matches,” Love said.

Sidney Sage defeated Vermilion’s Ava Leslie (6-0, 6-0) at second singles, then fell to Columbian’s Ashley Reinhart in the semifinals (6-3, 6-3).

Up next for Norwalk is a home match vs. Perkins on Tuesday and a trip to Vermilion on Thursday to close out the league schedule. Tied with the Tornadoes atop the standings, the Truckers need to win both matches to claim at least a share of a fourth league title in the past five years.

"We had a great day today at our new courts," Love said. "I am extremely proud of this group of girls. They have fought this whole season working to improve their games, and today really showed the fruits of their labors. I can't wait to see how their already stellar season finishes."

Miller expressed her appreciation for being a key part of the team.

"Throughout the years, being on this team has been so much fun," she said. "I’ve met so many great people and they taught me how to be a good sport while being mentally tough — and to keep working hard.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch

We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday. During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots. Loeffler said he had not been...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, OH
City
Perkins Township, OH
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Clyde, OH
Norwalk, OH
Sports
City
Vermilion, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
LAKEWOOD, OH
nbc24.com

Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mackenzie Davis
cleveland19.com

Norwalk police: 11-year-old boy found safe

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives said an 11-year-old boy who didn’t show up at school Tuesday, was found safe. According to Norwalk police, Ethan Barker was located Tuesday afternoon.
NORWALK, OH
Kristen Walters

Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Team#Sbc Lake Division#Columbian#Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!

Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
TOLEDO, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
163
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy