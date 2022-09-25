Read full article on original website
93-year-old Rockford business closing for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
Rockford gardens welcome fall with ‘Autumn at the Arboretum’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the perfect time of year to get outside and enjoy nature. Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Gardens in Rockford will host a weekend-long opportunity to do just that. It’s called “Autumn at the Arboretum,” and it’s open to the public, free of charge.
Broadway Florist closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Broadway Florist announced on Tuesday that it will officially close it’s doors in mid-October. The business has been serving the Rockford community since 1929. Broadway Florist will continue operating as normal with the same flowers until they close, with 50% off of all...
Picture-perfect sessions are back at Anderson Japanese Gardens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Always wanted a professional photography session with Anderson Japanese Gardens as the backdrop? Well, here’s your chance. “Portraits in the Gardens” are back for its third year offering admission to guests and photographers without the need for sitting or special use fees. From 3...
Rockford Speedway matriarch has part of Loves Park roadway named after her
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A legendary Rockford raceway owner of the past will have that legacy live on well into the future.. Thanks to a move Tuesday by Loves Park city leaders. Forest Hills Road, from Harlem Avenue to Illinois Route 173, will now be known as Jody Deery...
Illinois Brunch Hot Spot Gives You Cookies if You Pay in Cash
Do you want a free cookie? Um yes. That my friend is an incentive for anything. Cookies make the world go round... that's a saying right?. If it's not it should be. And honestly free cookies are the cookies that make the world go round. And you can actually score...
Volunteers pack thousands of meals during Kids Around the World event in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of volunteers gather at the UW Sports Factory Sunday to help end world hunger as part of this year’s Rockford One Million Packing event. According to Save the Children, 28 million children experience malnutrition in Africa alone. The Rockford organization Kids Around the World is dedicated to help in any way they can.
Loves Park honors vets with road dedication
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterans, local leaders and military personnel celebrated a special dedication Monday. A portion of Alpine Road between East Riverside Boulevard and Route 173 is named Veterans Memorial Highway in honor of the men and women who’ve served in all branches of the armed forces.
Rockford holds Midwest’s largest WWII reenactment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “World War II Days” took place this weekend at Midway Village Museum. The military reenactment is the largest in the Midwest, bringing thousands of visitors to the Rockford region every year. The campus transformed into a European village during the World War II era, and visitors could see the 1940s displays […]
Loves Park set to dedicate road to late Rockford Speedway Owner Jody Deery
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After a lifetime of contributions to the Rockford racing community, Jody Deery is set to be immortalized near Rockford Speedway. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the intersection of Forest Hills Road and Krasse Drive, the city of Loves Park is holding a ceremony to dedicate a portion of Forest Hills Road as Jody Deery Way.
Nearly 200 Basset Hounds Will Be Taking Over Rockford, Illinois Later This Week
The Basset Hound Club of America has chosen to hold its 2022 National Specialty in Rockford, Illinois, and the theme couldn't be more perfect; "The Basset Hound - In a League Of Their Own". I don't know who at the BHCA is responsible for coming up with that particular theme,...
Veterans honored with renamed street
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park city officials and veterans gathered in the Valley Produce parking lot on Alpine Rd. Monday afternoon to debut a new and meaningful name of a new road. The name of the new road is called Veterans Memorial Highway, it is located off of...
Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from Hurricane Ian
(WTVO) — Many people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, and that includes a former stateline resident. The Stillman Valley graduate and her husband were told they would have to evacuate their home Tuesday morning, and while they are doing everything they can to be prepared, she said that it does […]
Rockford golf icon Lloyd McWilliams dies at 76
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District announced that Rockford youth golf instructor Lloyd McWilliams has died at age 76. McWilliams had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer prior to his passing. McWilliams was a standout in the Rockford golf community as a player and as an instructor. The...
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
SUV Driving Recklessly In Rockford, Illinois With Hood Open, What Could Go Wrong?
Videos that bring a "holy #$%&!" reaction never get old. One can only be so lucky to be the person who gets the insanity on video if that's the right word. If you do capture something crazy on the video you should understand how rare this is. The not-so-lucky side of the story is physically being involved in the action.
Arby’s closes South Alpine restaurant in Rockford
ROCKFORD — The global fast food chain Arby’s closed one of its nine locations in the area. The property, 2701 S. Alpine Road, had a sign on the door that announced its closure on Wednesday and directed customers to the nearby location at 1510 Sandy Hollow Road. Reasons...
Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
Chevy Chase bringing ‘Christmas Vacation’ to Rockford’s Coronado theater
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Chevy Chase will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in November to host a live Q&A following a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Chase and his wife, Jayni, will have a live discussion with the audience following the film on Sunday, November 27th at 5 p.m., and […]
