Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
siouxlandnews.com
Norfolk woman recovering from spinal cord injury after July 3rd hit-and-run accident
NORFOLK, Neb. — Cami Story was hit by an SUV over the 4th of July weekend in Norfolk, Neb., resulting in a spinal cord injury. Story is sharing her experience of recovery at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ in Lincoln, which specializes in healing through its spinal cord injury program.
norfolkneradio.com
Remembering Norfolk Bank Shooting Victims 20 Years Ago
This is a week that Norfolk residents will never forget. It was 20 years ago, September 26th 2002, when five people lost their lives during the robbery of the U.S. Bank located at 13th and Pasewalk Avenue. The Norfolk Daily news reports that five people, Samuel Sun, Lola Elwood, Jo...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk remembers: 20th anniversary of U.S. Bank robbery, murders
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Monday marks the 20th anniversary of a day in northeast Nebraska that will never be forgotten. On September 26th, 2002, five Nebraskans were gunned down in a bank in Norfolk during an attempted robbery. Four men were involved in the shooting and robbery at the U.S. Bank...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Employee Receives Hy-Vee's Highest Honor
A Hy-Vee employee was honored Friday with its highest honor. The Norfolk Daily News reports Magaña, a 17-year employee was bestowed the Legendary Customer Service Award that recognizes employees who go above and beyond every day to help customers and provide exemplary service. Magaña was one of only 15 recipients nationwide this year, selected from more than 90,000 contestants.
News Channel Nebraska
Madison County holds first-ever joint public tax hearing
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. -- For the first time ever, Madison County held a joint-public tax hearing, as required by a new state law. The hearing is part of legislation introduced in 2021, forcing taxing entities to participate in a hearing to discuss why their requests have increased from last year should they meet certain criteria.
News Channel Nebraska
Pretrial hearing moved again for Norfolk teenager accused of concealing abortion
MADISON, Neb. -- A pretrial hearing for a northeast Nebraska teenager accused of helping conceal a fetus after her mother reportedly helped her illegally terminate a pregnancy has been continued once again, this time moving to November. A hearing for 18-year-old Celeste Burgess had been scheduled for Monday morning, but...
News Channel Nebraska
Beemer woman dies in Cuming County crash on country road
BEEMER, Neb. – A 36-year-old northeast Nebraska woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Cuming County. According to Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum, the crash happened north of Beemer just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. Boyum said the accident occurred just north of County Road M on County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Trial pushed to January for Nebraska teen accused of having illegal abortion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The trial date for a Nebraska teenager accused of having an illegal abortion has been moved. Celeste Burgess, 18, was in Madison County Court again Monday morning. According to court documents, Burgess waived her right to a speedy trial and her Nov. 14 trial date has...
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
1011now.com
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: One person injured in Friday morning crash west of Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- A crash in Wayne County shut down traffic on Highway 35 Friday morning. Multiple emergency responders from various locations in the county responded to the accident approximately five miles miles west of Wayne on Highway 35. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said in an email Friday morning...
Woman arrested after causing commotion at Norfolk businesses, police say
A woman was arrested in Norfolk on Monday morning after she allegedly disturbed business employees and made a mess.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities capture Chad Hooker
A Fremont man who was wanted by Dodge County authorities is now in custody. Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds said Chad Hooker, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday by Carter Lake (Iowa) police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. There was a Dodge County warrant out for Hooker. On...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk police arrest a woman on shoplifting charge
Norfolk Police arrested a woman on shoplifting charges. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Sunset Plaza mall around 4 p.m. after a woman stole a pair of shoes from one of the stores. An employee followed her and saw her by a vehicle near the 600 block of South 10th Street.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify body of man found on Highway 275
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified the body of a man found on Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275. Authorities identified the man as Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista. Construction crews discovered Martinez’s body at about 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road....
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce man accused of shoplifting, arrested on felony weapon charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man accused of shoplifting was arrested on a felony weapon charge Sunday morning. Shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 1000 block of S. 13th Street for a report of shoplifting. The reporting party provided a...
KETV.com
Body found on Highway 275 identified by law enforcement
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The body found Thursday on Highway 275 in Nebraska has been identified, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. After notifying next of kin, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office identified the dead male as 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista. Around 2:30 p.m., deputies were...
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
Comments / 0