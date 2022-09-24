A Hy-Vee employee was honored Friday with its highest honor. The Norfolk Daily News reports Magaña, a 17-year employee was bestowed the Legendary Customer Service Award that recognizes employees who go above and beyond every day to help customers and provide exemplary service. Magaña was one of only 15 recipients nationwide this year, selected from more than 90,000 contestants.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO