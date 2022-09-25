Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
Burglary suspects arrested after house set on fire in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after a house was burglarized and set on fire late Sunday night in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of South Mendocino, just outside of Selma, after homeowners called reporting a possible break-in.
KMJ
Driver Tries to Flee After Pursuit, Leaving Woman Inside to Face Clovis Police
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were arrested following a pursuit in which the driver rammed into a police car in an attempt to get away in Clovis. Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday afternoon, on a man wanted for several charges including felony child abuse. In the attempt to arrest the man, he took off at a high speed near a gas station on Fowler and Shields Avenues.
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Fresno as Teen Mom and Newborn Baby Fatally Shot Inside Their Home
Fresno police announced that a teen mom and her newborn baby were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southwest Fresno home on Saturday morning, September 24. Cops received a call of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, north of Jensen Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m, Fresno Bee reported. Family members heard shots fired inside the home, located in the middle of an orchard and fairly isolated.
6 homicides in 1 weekend in Fresno County: ‘People are so evil’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police and the sheriff’s office are investigating multiple homicides including finding the killer who shot an 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and trying to retrieve surveillance video. Neighbors we spoke to are shaken, seeing the tragedy happening across the valley. “You never know you […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GV Wire
Crime Stoppers Tip Helps Put Away Fresno Gang Member for 75 Years
A Valley Crime Stoppers tip relayed to police two years ago started the ball rolling on a 75-years-to-life sentence for Fresno murderer Reymundo Fernando Munoz. Munoz, 38, received the prison sentence Monday after being convicted last month of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Garcia Lara, 31. The...
IDENTIFIED: Mother, daughter in Fresno double homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victims of Saturday morning’s shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old and her three-week-old infant daughter have been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, on Saturday 24, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue […]
KMJ
Children Safe After Man Barricaded With Two Small Children In Fresno
Fresno, Calif. (KMJ) — Police are looking for a man who they say is hiding after a domestic argument. Officers responded to a domestic assault near Harvest and Applewood in southeast Fresno around 8 Sunday morning. Detectives learned the victim escaped the home after being assaulted and was staying...
KMJ
Homeless Man Shot And Killed In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno Police says one person was killed Saturday morning near Van Ness and Belmont Avenue. Officers responded to the area for reports of a man laying down on the sidewalk. When they arrived, officers found a 70-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
Life becomes more complicated for Fresno family after their car is stolen and wrecked
A Fresno family is still feeling the pain from four juvenile joy riders who stole their car and crashed it in Clovis. They're now down to one car and are scrambling to get the kids to daycare and make it to their jobs on time. Four teenagers took the Caldwell...
IDENTIFIED: 2 victims in Mendota shooting
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two men that were shot and killed in Mendota on Sunday, have been identified according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:30 a.m., Mendota Police officers say they responded to a report of shots fired near homes on the 600 block of S. Kate Street in Mendota. When officers […]
clovisroundup.com
Wanted Subject Arrested Following Pursuit & Assault on a Peace Officer
A wanted person was arrested following a pursuit this afternoon after he intentionally rammed an unmarked police vehicle. Our investigation began last week when we were called to a home near Gettysburg/Fowler in Clovis regarding possible child abuse. Officers responded to the home on September 20, however the suspect had...
KMJ
Employee Slashed At River Park Target In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An employee was slashed on his head with a sharp object Sunday morning at the Target at River Park in Fresno. Fresno Police responded just after 9:00 a.m. to the Target at the River Park Shopping Center near Blackstone and Nees Avenue for reports of an assault against a Target Employee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMJ
2 Men Killed in Sunday morning Shooting in Mendota Identified
MENDOTA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The two men found shot to death early Sunday morning in Mendota have been identified. The victims have been identified as 47-year-old Jose Abrego-Guardado and 24-year-old Wilmer Navarro. Both men lived in Mendota. Mendota police officers responded around 3:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired...
Two arrested, accused of lighting Fresno County home on fire after burglary
Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing items from a house, then setting it on fire.
IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
yourcentralvalley.com
ARRESTED: Suspect in custody for Saturday stabbing death
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A suspect is now in custody, accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to the 1400 block of “P” Street after midnight for a report of a stabbing. They...
Brick flies into northeast Fresno home after suspected DUI driver crashes into wall, police say
A suspected DUI driver is under arrest after smashing through the front yard of a northeast Fresno home and into a brick wall.
clovisroundup.com
Police Activity Saturday September 24th
Officers responded to report of a man with a gun. That man has been detained without incident & officers determined that the handgun was fake. No injuries. UPDATE: The adult male with the fake handgun was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail for felony criminal threats and for brandishing a replica (fake) firearm which is a misdemeanor.
yourcentralvalley.com
K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
Man found on sidewalk with a gunshot wound, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A man laying down on the sidewalk was found to be deceased in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of North Fulton St. on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. for a man lying on the sidewalk. When officers arrived, the 70-year-old victim […]
Comments / 0