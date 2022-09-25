Read full article on original website
SFGate
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 6
Folsom Rises To No. 2 With Win Over De La Salle And Two More Sac-Joaquin Section Teams Break Into The NorCal Football Rankings •. For the fourth time in as many games, the road team won in a showdown of Top 5 teams within the NorCal football rankings. This time...
An SF high school forfeited a football game in the East Bay. Then the sniping began.
School district officials speculated there's more to Galileo's forfeit than the program is letting on.
'Shockingly loud': Portola Festival sends thumping bass across San Francisco, East Bay
Windows were rattling as far as Alameda.
Tucker Carlson gives speech at Hells Angels funeral in NorCal
It was a mismatch for the ages: Generationally wealthy San Franciscan Tucker Carlson speaking in front of the Hells Angels, America’s most famous outlaw motorcycle gang. On Saturday, the Fox News pundit took to the stage at the funeral of Sonny Barger, the man who founded the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. Barger, 83, died of liver cancer at his Livermore home in late June. The funeral was heavily attended; thousands of bikers descended on Stockton for the 6-hour affair. According to Carlson, he was invited to the funeral and "cleared [his] schedule" to get from "Maine to Stockton."
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
Ken Fulk’s legendary Magic Factory in San Francisco is for sale
SF's most talked-about interior design studio and party venue could be yours ... for $9 million.
San Francisco's Portola Festival organizers respond to crowd control criticism
Viral video of festivalgoers climbing the fences became the weekend's biggest story.
The good, bad and very ugly of San Francisco’s Portola music festival
The music wasn't the issue.
SFGate
Guard wounded in failed California armored truck holdup
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A guard was shot and wounded Tuesday in a failed armored truck robbery in a Los Angeles suburb, authorities said. Two people ambushed the truck at about 10:30 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in Carson, and one of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies told KTTV-TV.
SFGate
Sfpd Sergeant Pleads No Contest To Robbing San Mateo Pharmacy For Painkillers
A 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant has pleaded no contest to felony charges for robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said. Davin Cole entered the plea to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft on Nov. 3, 2021 at the pharmacy on Concar Drive, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
SFGate
Police Activity At West Oakland Station Delays Bart
OAKLAND (BCN) BART officials reported late Monday that unspecified police activity at the West Oakland station is causing 10-minute delays in the Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, San Francisco International Airport and Daly City directions. No additional information was in the 11:59 p.m. tweet. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
Crowd control issues plague Day 1 of San Francisco's Portola music fest
Fans rushed over barriers at the Warehouse Stage when a bottleneck limited access.
Pork buns, birria tacos and curry nachos coming to SF’s Tunnel Tops park this fall
Here is what you can look forward to this fall.
San Francisco DA candidate John Hamasaki insists he's not Chesa Boudin
Hamasaki said his past feuds with elected officials will not prevent him from doing the job of district attorney.
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
Famous San Francisco dim sum restaurant Yank Sing is where tourists, co-workers and locals collide
"The har gow captured my heart, but the sesame balls stole the show."
Author makes case for most compelling Zodiac Killer suspect in decades
Zodiac Killer suspects are a dime a dozen, but a writer may have stumbled onto one of the more substantive cases in decades.
SFGate
Four-alarm fire off I-580 in Oakland is burning but contained
OAKLAND (BCN) A four-alarm fire off Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland has been contained, the Oakland Fire Department said at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The California Highway Patrol is providing traffic support and a Sigalert was issued at 7:30 p.m., closing the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-580 near the Edwards Avenue exit.
Unhoused SF residents sue London Breed, SFPD over 'cruel' sweeps
Seven defendants are named in the suit, which cites destruction of property, among other allegations.
2 attempted kidnappings reported in Berkeley, police say
The Berkeley Police Department warned the public on Friday of two recent attempted kidnappings that it believes are related.
