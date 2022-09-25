Read full article on original website
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
Psychic comedian and illusionist Jon Stetson joins the growing lineup of entertainment at the F355 Lounge in Peabody, MAAmerican Household NewsPeabody, MA
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
WMUR.com
Summit considers benefits of, concerns over Gulf of Maine wind project
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A federal offshore wind project in the Gulf of Maine could bring jobs and lower-cost energy to the region, officials said Tuesday. In two years, the federal government will auction off leases to develop wind energy in the Gulf of Maine. A summit held Tuesday in Portsmouth highlighted the economic impacts of the project, as well as concerns some have about what it could mean for the region's fishing industry.
Wing-Itz Debuts Splendid New Outdoor Patio in Hampton, New Hampshire
We've got some great news for all the chicken lovers out there. Whether it's nuggets, tenders, burgers, sandwiches & wraps, salads, or something else that tickles your fancy, Wing-Itz has it all when it comes to chicken. With locations in Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, and Newmarket, Wing-Itz prides itself on being...
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire
Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
thelocalne.ws
Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
WMUR.com
New England BIPOC Fest celebrates diversity across the region
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New England BIPOC Fest took place Sunday in Portsmouth for its second year. The event featured BIPOC — Black, indigenous and people of color — vendors and musicians outside Vida Cantina. Vida Cantina owner David Vargas started the celebration last year, but it...
nshoremag.com
10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair
It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
3 New England corn mazes voted among America's best
STERLING - Fall is in the air, and what better way to spend a beautiful autumn day than getting lost in a maze of corn for a few hours?USA Today recently released its list of the best corn mazes of 2022 - and three in New England made the cut. The Top 10 list was voted on by readers, and the winners were recognized "both for the quality of the maze itself and for the wealth of other activities that are offered."Coming in first again was Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine. The newspaper says this is the "largest continually...
WMUR.com
Annual Buddy Walk held in Concord to benefit New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association
CONCORD, N.H. — Hundreds gathered Sunday at the State House in Concord to support Granite Staters with down syndrome. Sunday's annual Buddy Walk was organized by the New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association. It's the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The event raised more than $3,200 and will...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WMUR.com
Runners participate in 2022 Seacoast Cancer 5K
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — For the first time since the pandemic started, New Hampshire runners gathered in Portsmouth for the Seacoast Cancer 5K. Almost 2,000 people came out for Sunday's event. The race raises money for Wentworth-Douglass Hospital's Seacoast Cancer Center. Hospital officials said the funds will be used to...
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. How about a little science for the win. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on...
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
Boston Globe
10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about
Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
WMUR.com
14th annual Stiletto Sprint struts through Portsmouth to boost NH Big Brothers Big Sisters
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — High heels were racing through the streets of Portsmouth on Saturday for the 14th annual Stiletto Sprint. The race is a unique tradition and pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Racers of all kinds gathered in teams of four to complete a 40-yard dash, all...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
Witches’ Market Coming to New Hampshire With Psychics, Mediums, Herbs, Oils, and More
Oh my, how much fun does this sound? 'Tis the season of the witch, with free admission to roam around this years Witches' Market in downtown Dover, New Hampshire. Of course there will be psychics, mediums, tarot card readings, oracle, palm readers, and astrology. I mean, it's a witches' market.
