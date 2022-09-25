ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
DANVILLE, NH
Summit considers benefits of, concerns over Gulf of Maine wind project

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A federal offshore wind project in the Gulf of Maine could bring jobs and lower-cost energy to the region, officials said Tuesday. In two years, the federal government will auction off leases to develop wind energy in the Gulf of Maine. A summit held Tuesday in Portsmouth highlighted the economic impacts of the project, as well as concerns some have about what it could mean for the region's fishing industry.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
RYE, NH
Hampton, NH
Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
TOPSFIELD, MA
New England BIPOC Fest celebrates diversity across the region

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New England BIPOC Fest took place Sunday in Portsmouth for its second year. The event featured BIPOC — Black, indigenous and people of color — vendors and musicians outside Vida Cantina. Vida Cantina owner David Vargas started the celebration last year, but it...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair

It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
3 New England corn mazes voted among America's best

STERLING - Fall is in the air, and what better way to spend a beautiful autumn day than getting lost in a maze of corn for a few hours?USA Today recently released its list of the best corn mazes of 2022 - and three in New England made the cut. The Top 10 list was voted on by readers, and the winners were recognized "both for the quality of the maze itself and for the wealth of other activities that are offered."Coming in first again was Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine. The newspaper says this is the "largest continually...
STERLING, MA
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
Runners participate in 2022 Seacoast Cancer 5K

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — For the first time since the pandemic started, New Hampshire runners gathered in Portsmouth for the Seacoast Cancer 5K. Almost 2,000 people came out for Sunday's event. The race raises money for Wentworth-Douglass Hospital's Seacoast Cancer Center. Hospital officials said the funds will be used to...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about

Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
BOSTON, MA
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
IPSWICH, MA

