Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men finish fourth
VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth after Monday’s second round of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Preview. The Aggies will start the match portion of the event Wednesday against 13th-ranked Auburn. The Aggies shot 21-under 819 (280-269-270) in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 50 Trey Hilderbrand leads Aggie men's tennis team at Chowderfest
Texas A&M’s 50th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and J.C. Roddick each went 5-1, including 3-0 in singles, to lead the Aggie men’s tennis team last weekend at Harvard’s Chowderfest at the Beren Tennis Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hilderbrand topped Harvard’s No. 39 Harris Walker 6-3, 6-3 for his biggest victory of the event.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Meuth named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Texas A&M Caroline Meuth was named the Southeastern Conference volleyball's offensive player of the week. Meuth had a career-high 30 kills Saturday in the Aggies' win over Tennessee. Along with her 30 kills, she recorded 14 digs for her third double-double of the season. Last Wednesday against Ole Miss, Meuth had a match-high 24 kills.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M volleyball team falls to Tennessee
The Tennessee volleyball team bounced back from a five-set loss Saturday to Texas A&M for a 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 victory on Sunday at Reed Arena, earning a split of their Southeastern Conference weekend matches. Tennessee (8-7, 2-1) hit .337 and had 48 kills a day after having a season-high 60...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men tied for fifth
VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied with LSU for fifth after the opening round of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday. The Aggies shot 11-under 549 (280-269). Vanderbilt leads at 32-under 528 followed by Auburn 536, Tennessee 537 and Georgia 547. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues is in a four-way tie for fifth at 7-under 133 after shooting 69-64. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent leads at 10-under 130.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M and Alabama to kick off at 7 p.m.
Texas A&M's Oct. 8 bout with Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the first meeting on the field since the war of words revolving around name, image and likeness compensation and recruiting between Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn visits with the media after the Aggies' weekend split with Tennessee. (September 26, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 6 Alabama soccer team blanks A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Felicia Knox had a pair of assists and a goal to power sixth-ranked Alabama to a 3-0 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference soccer action Sunday night. Alabama (10-1-1, 3-0-0) won its sixth straight, getting a go-ahead goal from Knox in the 22nd minute with...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan volleyball team battles but can't steal a set from league-leading Midway
The Bryan volleyball team wasn’t able to win a set against District 12-6A leader Waco Midway, but the Lady Vikings made the Pantherettes sweat on Tuesday night at Viking Gym. Midway finished off a 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 victory via a Lady Viking hitting error, one of the few Bryan...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Thomas earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after running all over Georgetown in a 48-34 win. The junior rushed for 175 yards and two scores, while also showing off his hands with a receiving touchdown.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Who should be the Week 5 Brazos Valley football player of the week?
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from now to 4 p.m. Monday. Martinez-Brown led College Station’s rushing attack in a 38-10 district win over Leander. The running back finished with 134 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries. Both of Martinez-Brown’s rushing scores were from 1-yard out.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie 100 Career Fair to be held Friday
Texas A&M's McFerrin Career Center will host the Aggie 100 Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Student Center. The career fair is held to honor the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are Aggie-owned or led that are looking for students in need of internships, part-time or full-time jobs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
New Navasota High School program prepares for takeoff
Navasota High School students on the engineering path will have the opportunity to do something not many can say: build a full-scale FAA-certified airplane. Through a new partnership with Tango Flight, a nonprofit educational company, the students will learn how to use new machines and tools to put together kits that in two years will come together to create a two-seater plane.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 28
OPAS presents “The Other Mozart” as part of its Intimate Gatherings series on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. It’s a one-woman drama based on the story of composer Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Tickets are $52 to $72. opastickets.org.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (18) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Students upset Brazos County commissioners don't reinstate MSC for early voting
Brazos County commissioners took no action Tuesday on restoring the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus as an early voting location for the November election because it is not feasible at this time, according to county and Bryan-College Station city staff. The MSC will be a polling location...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Michael Mize named Navasota’s new police chief
Michael Mize was named Navasota’s new police chief Monday. Mize was chosen from three finalists and over 11 nationwide applicants who applied for the position. Mize had served as Navasota’s interim police chief since April and has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years. He begins his role as police chief Thursday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two suspects arrested in Navasota shooting Sunday
Two suspects were arrested in connection to a shooting in the 700 block of W. Virginia Street in Navasota on Sunday afternoon, according to Navasota police. Desentze Brooks, a 21-year-old from Hempstead, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which are second-degree felonies. A second...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Union Pacific postpones work at Rock Prairie/Wellborn railroad crossing
UPDATE: Union Pacific Railroad will not begin previously scheduled work to install new railroad tracks on Tuesday at the crossing at Rock Prairie Road and Wellborn Road due to unforeseen circumstances. The road will not be closed and the work will be rescheduled, according to officials at the city of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Absent Brazos County commissioners hold up vote on property tax rate
Brazos County commissioners continued to delay voting on a tax rate Tuesday, as two members again failed to show up to vote. Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford opted out of Tuesday’s regular meeting that called for a vote on a property tax rate up to $0.4735 per $100 valuation. Both commissioners stated during a Monday workshop that they were in favor of a rate much less than the one proposed.
