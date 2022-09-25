Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Redhawks to play Lindenwood Saturday in first meeting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redhawks will open the Ohio Valley Conference Play in first meeting with Lindenwood on Saturday, October 1. The game starts at 1 p.m. at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo. Southeast Missouri will host a tailgate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lindenwood’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illniois to play at BYU in 2024
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois will play at BYU to open the 2024 season, the schools announced on Tuesday. The Salukis will travel to Provo, Utah to play the Cougars on Aug. 31, 2024. The game at BYU replaces a previously scheduled game at Kansas on the same day....
wpsdlocal6.com
9/27 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Zeno Cornelius was voted as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Cornelius ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs win over Apollo.
kvrr.com
UND Hockey drops “NoDak Nights” jerseys
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)-UND hockey ranked in the top five of most major college hockey polls, may be top five in swagger too. They are breaking the glass on some new drip, yea they debut new uniforms, the NoDak Night all black jerseys have twitter buzzing!. UND will bust these...
wpsdlocal6.com
Intersection closed since Sept. 6 in Franklin County, Illinois, to reopen Wednesday evening
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — An intersection of two state roads in Franklin County, Illinois, that has been closed since Sept. 6 will reopen on Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation says. The intersection of Illinois 149 and Illinois 184 was closed just north of Royalton to allow the construction...
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban ordered in McCracken County
McCracken County, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued a burn-ban for McCracken County Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has determined McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, the release says, paired with low humidity and high winds. The burn ban will go into effect at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis
MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
wpsdlocal6.com
Human remains found near hotel in Illinois
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Human remains were found early Sunday morning in a wooded area near a hotel in West City, Illinois, according to a WCFN News report. The West City Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Washington Street, near the Country Garden & Suites, at 7:34 a.m., where unidentified human remains were later located, according to the report.
valleynewslive.com
Two people ejected, several hurt in rollover crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle that crashed in Grand Forks. The Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched for a single-vehicle crash at 3400 Demers Ave. They discovered that the vehicle was traveling West on Demers Ave. when it left the road...
wpsdlocal6.com
Turner Landing Road in Ballard County to close starting Wednesday for culvert replacement
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — An extended closure of Turner Landing Road in Ballard County is set to begin Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Turner Landing Road is also Kentucky 310. The road will be closed for about two weeks at mile point 1.25 so a crew can replace a large culvert that carries a branch of Humphreys Creek, KYTC says.
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Brownstown man killed in trench collapse in Centralia
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has announced a 54-year-old rural Brownstown man died during a Monday morning trench collapse on East Kerr Street at its intersection with North Poplar in Centralia. Darrell McCammack was reportedly covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake Up Weather: 09/26/2022
PADUCAH — A tad breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s for the next few days.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lane restriction planned on U.S. 60 at Clarks River Bridge for bridge deck cleaning
On Tuesday, a lane restriction will be in place on U.S. 60 at the Clark's River Bridge in McCracken County in Southside Paducah. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the restriction will allow crews to clean the bridge deck and perform maintenance work. KYTC says a maintenance crew plans to start...
southernillinoisnow.com
Update: Two thirds of Centralia Home Center’s waehouse destroyed in Monday morning fire
Centralia City Firefighters say two-thirds of a warehouse at Dimick and North Walnut used by Centralia Home Center was destroyed in an early morning fire. Firemen from five area departments were able to stop the fire from entering the third section separated by an indoor garage door. However, carpeting and other items in the saved section received smoke damage.
KFVS12
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Benton, IL. Public Safety Commissioner Charged With Carrying Concealed Firearm In Government Building –
On August 29, 2022, Donald Storey, former Illinois Department of Transportation (“IDOT”) employee, and current elected Public Health and Safety Commissioner for the City of Benton, Illinois, was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor of carrying a concealed firearm in a government building. This is Franklin County, IL....
wpsdlocal6.com
Massac County woman shot man as he was leaving her home, police say
METROPOLIS, IL — A 59-year-old Massac County woman allegedly shot a man after an altercation occurred near her residence, police say. Metropolis Police were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Massac Memorial Hospital as they were responding to the scene, according to a Metropolis Police Department news release.
westkentuckystar.com
Woman wanted for failing to appear on DUI charge arrested; facing new DUI charge
A Louisiana woman wanted for failure to appear was arrested in Massac County on new charges last week. Metropolis police and first responders were called to a gas station after a woman was reportedly seen slumped over a steering wheel with the engine running. While speaking with the driver, identified...
