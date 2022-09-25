ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

KFVS12

Redhawks to play Lindenwood Saturday in first meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redhawks will open the Ohio Valley Conference Play in first meeting with Lindenwood on Saturday, October 1. The game starts at 1 p.m. at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo. Southeast Missouri will host a tailgate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lindenwood’s...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illniois to play at BYU in 2024

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois will play at BYU to open the 2024 season, the schools announced on Tuesday. The Salukis will travel to Provo, Utah to play the Cougars on Aug. 31, 2024. The game at BYU replaces a previously scheduled game at Kansas on the same day....
PROVO, UT
wpsdlocal6.com

9/27 Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Zeno Cornelius was voted as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Cornelius ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs win over Apollo.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kvrr.com

UND Hockey drops “NoDak Nights” jerseys

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)-UND hockey ranked in the top five of most major college hockey polls, may be top five in swagger too. They are breaking the glass on some new drip, yea they debut new uniforms, the NoDak Night all black jerseys have twitter buzzing!. UND will bust these...
GRAND FORKS, ND
wpsdlocal6.com

Burn ban ordered in McCracken County

McCracken County, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued a burn-ban for McCracken County Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has determined McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, the release says, paired with low humidity and high winds. The burn ban will go into effect at...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest woman accused of delivering fentanyl to southern Illinois from St. Louis

MARION, IL — A woman was arrested in Marion, Illinois, after police say she was buying fentanyl in St. Louis and delivering it to Marion. The Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner on Friday. Police say they seized 115 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 78 grams of fentanyl during the arrest, as well as a vehicle and cash.
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Human remains found near hotel in Illinois

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Human remains were found early Sunday morning in a wooded area near a hotel in West City, Illinois, according to a WCFN News report. The West City Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Washington Street, near the Country Garden & Suites, at 7:34 a.m., where unidentified human remains were later located, according to the report.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
valleynewslive.com

Two people ejected, several hurt in rollover crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle that crashed in Grand Forks. The Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched for a single-vehicle crash at 3400 Demers Ave. They discovered that the vehicle was traveling West on Demers Ave. when it left the road...
GRAND FORKS, ND
southernillinoisnow.com

Update: Brownstown man killed in trench collapse in Centralia

Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has announced a 54-year-old rural Brownstown man died during a Monday morning trench collapse on East Kerr Street at its intersection with North Poplar in Centralia. Darrell McCammack was reportedly covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Update: Two thirds of Centralia Home Center’s waehouse destroyed in Monday morning fire

Centralia City Firefighters say two-thirds of a warehouse at Dimick and North Walnut used by Centralia Home Center was destroyed in an early morning fire. Firemen from five area departments were able to stop the fire from entering the third section separated by an indoor garage door. However, carpeting and other items in the saved section received smoke damage.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
METROPOLIS, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah

An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Massac County woman shot man as he was leaving her home, police say

METROPOLIS, IL — A 59-year-old Massac County woman allegedly shot a man after an altercation occurred near her residence, police say. Metropolis Police were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Massac Memorial Hospital as they were responding to the scene, according to a Metropolis Police Department news release.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL

