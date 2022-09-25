ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

No. 50 Trey Hilderbrand leads Aggie men's tennis team at Chowderfest

Texas A&M’s 50th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and J.C. Roddick each went 5-1, including 3-0 in singles, to lead the Aggie men’s tennis team last weekend at Harvard’s Chowderfest at the Beren Tennis Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hilderbrand topped Harvard’s No. 39 Harris Walker 6-3, 6-3 for his biggest victory of the event.
Texas A&M and Alabama to kick off at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M's Oct. 8 bout with Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the first meeting on the field since the war of words revolving around name, image and likeness compensation and recruiting between Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
Texas A&M men tied for fifth

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied with LSU for fifth after the opening round of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday. The Aggies shot 11-under 549 (280-269). Vanderbilt leads at 32-under 528 followed by Auburn 536, Tennessee 537 and Georgia 547. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues is in a four-way tie for fifth at 7-under 133 after shooting 69-64. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent leads at 10-under 130.
Meuth named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Texas A&M Caroline Meuth was named the Southeastern Conference volleyball's offensive player of the week. Meuth had a career-high 30 kills Saturday in the Aggies' win over Tennessee. Along with her 30 kills, she recorded 14 digs for her third double-double of the season. Last Wednesday against Ole Miss, Meuth had a match-high 24 kills.
Texas A&M puts App State behind it - for now

Texas A&M no longer needs to be haunted by the loss to Appalachian State, but it has to correct a multitude of mistakes or it’ll lose another game or two against unranked teams. The Aggies grabbed a 23-21 victory over 10th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday that has the potential to...
A&M volleyball team falls to Tennessee

The Tennessee volleyball team bounced back from a five-set loss Saturday to Texas A&M for a 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 victory on Sunday at Reed Arena, earning a split of their Southeastern Conference weekend matches. Tennessee (8-7, 2-1) hit .337 and had 48 kills a day after having a season-high 60...
Brazos Christian volleyball team cruises past Waco Reicher in three sets

WACO — Cate Wright had 11 kills, and Emily Angerer, Kendall Schulte and Diana Riley each had seven to fuel the Brazos Christian volleyball team’s 25-9, 25-17, 25-9 victory over Waco Reicher on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A action. Brazos Christian’s Catherine Brantley and Peyton Spaw each had...
Blinn women fall to No. 14 Navarro

The 14th-ranked Navarro College women’s soccer team defeated Blinn College 5-0 in in a Region XIV match Saturday at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham. Third-place Navarro (6-2, 5-2) had a 12-2 edge in shots on goal against fifth-place Blinn (4-4, 3-4). Blinn will be at Paris Junior...
Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000

Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
Aggie 100 Career Fair to be held Friday

Texas A&M's McFerrin Career Center will host the Aggie 100 Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Student Center. The career fair is held to honor the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are Aggie-owned or led that are looking for students in need of internships, part-time or full-time jobs.
New Navasota High School program prepares for takeoff

Navasota High School students on the engineering path will have the opportunity to do something not many can say: build a full-scale FAA-certified airplane. Through a new partnership with Tango Flight, a nonprofit educational company, the students will learn how to use new machines and tools to put together kits that in two years will come together to create a two-seater plane.
Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 27

The “silly old bear” created by A.A. Milne comes to the stage in “Winnie the Pooh,” a musical adaptation presented by OPAS. Pooh’s pals in the Hundred Acre Wood will be there too: Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and little Roo. Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. $32-$52. opastickets.org.
Absent Brazos County commissioners hold up vote on property tax rate

Brazos County commissioners continued to delay voting on a tax rate Tuesday, as two members again failed to show up to vote. Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford opted out of Tuesday’s regular meeting that called for a vote on a property tax rate up to $0.4735 per $100 valuation. Both commissioners stated during a Monday workshop that they were in favor of a rate much less than the one proposed.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

