Murray, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State to hold "Racer Mania" on October 1st

Racer Mania presented by The Murray Bank rings in the much anticipated first season of college basketball for the Murray State Racers in the Missouri Valley Conference Thursday (Oct. 20) at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The CFSB Center Doors to the free event open at 6:15 p.m. and...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo

PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

9/27 Performances of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Zeno Cornelius was voted as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Cornelius ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs win over Apollo.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State begins first official practice Tuesday

There's still plenty of unknowns about how Murray State's men's basketball team will look come November. Twelve of the 14 players on this year's roster are newcomers, but some of those questions will start to be answered this week when Murray State opens its first official practice. The Racers first...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Burn ban ordered in McCracken County

McCracken County, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued a burn-ban for McCracken County Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has determined McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, the release says, paired with low humidity and high winds. The burn ban will go into effect at...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Old Olive Road blocked by semi crash in Marshall County

BENTON — A semi truck hauling lumber ran off Olive Road and overturned on Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a release from the KYTC, the road will be closed near the three mile marker while crews work to clear the scene. They expect clean up to take about three hours, with an estimated ending time of 1 p.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022

David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Burn ban now in effect for Benton, Kentucky

BENTON, KY — A burn ban is in effect in the city limits of Benton until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the City of Benton, KY. There is no further information available at this time.
BENTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Semi hauling lumber crashes in Marshall County

Old Olive Road in Marshall County is back open after a semi-truck hauling a load of lumber from a sawmill overturned on Monday. The crash occurred near the Horn Cemetery Road intersection. The truck overturned after running off the road. The truck had been loaded earlier Monday morning at the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash

A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Five-vehicle crash in Graves County sends two to hospital

A five-vehicle crash in Graves County on Saturday sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred on KY 131 near Twin Hill Road. Graves County Sheriff's deputies said 22-year-old James Watkins of Calvert City stopped to turn left into a driveway. While waiting for oncoming vehicles to pass, two...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KSP ARREST/CHARGE CORRECTIONAL OFFICER WITH RAPE IN EDDYVILLE, KENTUCKY

Eddyville, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in reference to a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer. A KSP trooper responded to the facility and began an investigation. The investigation...
EDDYVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Body Of Missing Stewart County Man Found

Dover, Tenn.–A sad update from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office–the body of a man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found on the banks of the Cumberland River. The TBI had issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors, age 64. The Stewart County Sheriff’s...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Details emerge in 3-way crash damaging Robert Cherry Civic Center

PADUCAH — Paducah Police say three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center sustained serious damage in a Tuesday morning crash. According to a Tuesday release, police were called to the intersection of Park Ave. and H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:10 a.m. to investigate reports of a crash.
PADUCAH, KY

