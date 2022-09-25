Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State to hold "Racer Mania" on October 1st
Racer Mania presented by The Murray Bank rings in the much anticipated first season of college basketball for the Murray State Racers in the Missouri Valley Conference Thursday (Oct. 20) at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The CFSB Center Doors to the free event open at 6:15 p.m. and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beth, Marshall County keep momentum going at KHSAA State 1st Round
PADUCAH, KY -- The Marshall County Lady Marshals kept their hopes of a third straight state championship alive as they punched their ticket to this years state tournament with a win at the KHSAA State 1st Round in Owensboro on Tuesday. The Lady Marshals finished with a team score of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County announced the hiring of Sawyer Donohoo on Tuesday afternoon as the schools next head boys basketball coach. Donohoo takes over for Terry Birdsong who retired earlier this month. A Marshall County alum, Donohoo has spent the last five years as an assistant coach with the Marshals.
wpsdlocal6.com
9/27 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Zeno Cornelius was voted as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Cornelius ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the Mustangs win over Apollo.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State begins first official practice Tuesday
There's still plenty of unknowns about how Murray State's men's basketball team will look come November. Twelve of the 14 players on this year's roster are newcomers, but some of those questions will start to be answered this week when Murray State opens its first official practice. The Racers first...
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban ordered in McCracken County
McCracken County, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued a burn-ban for McCracken County Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service has determined McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, the release says, paired with low humidity and high winds. The burn ban will go into effect at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Olive Road blocked by semi crash in Marshall County
BENTON — A semi truck hauling lumber ran off Olive Road and overturned on Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a release from the KYTC, the road will be closed near the three mile marker while crews work to clear the scene. They expect clean up to take about three hours, with an estimated ending time of 1 p.m.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022
David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
wdrb.com
Unanimous vote denies parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday morning to deny parole for Michael Carneal, who will now have to serve out the life sentence he was given for killing three students at Paducah's Heath High School in 1997. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny...
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban now in effect for Benton, Kentucky
BENTON, KY — A burn ban is in effect in the city limits of Benton until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the City of Benton, KY. There is no further information available at this time.
wpsdlocal6.com
Turner Landing Road in Ballard County to close starting Wednesday for culvert replacement
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — An extended closure of Turner Landing Road in Ballard County is set to begin Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Turner Landing Road is also Kentucky 310. The road will be closed for about two weeks at mile point 1.25 so a crew can replace a large culvert that carries a branch of Humphreys Creek, KYTC says.
westkentuckystar.com
Semi hauling lumber crashes in Marshall County
Old Olive Road in Marshall County is back open after a semi-truck hauling a load of lumber from a sawmill overturned on Monday. The crash occurred near the Horn Cemetery Road intersection. The truck overturned after running off the road. The truck had been loaded earlier Monday morning at the...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ’97 imprisoned for life
Michael Carneal, who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old, will spend the rest of his life in prison.
westkentuckystar.com
Five-vehicle crash in Graves County sends two to hospital
A five-vehicle crash in Graves County on Saturday sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred on KY 131 near Twin Hill Road. Graves County Sheriff's deputies said 22-year-old James Watkins of Calvert City stopped to turn left into a driveway. While waiting for oncoming vehicles to pass, two...
clayconews.com
KSP ARREST/CHARGE CORRECTIONAL OFFICER WITH RAPE IN EDDYVILLE, KENTUCKY
Eddyville, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in reference to a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer. A KSP trooper responded to the facility and began an investigation. The investigation...
wpsdlocal6.com
Union City Schools introduces audio enhancement systems to help keep kids focused
UNION CITY, TN — Union City Schools in northwest Tennessee are using audio enhancement systems in 20 classrooms across three schools to help students better hear what their teachers are saying while reducing vocal strain for teachers. Teachers wear the audio enhancement device around their necks. In a news...
radionwtn.com
Body Of Missing Stewart County Man Found
Dover, Tenn.–A sad update from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office–the body of a man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found on the banks of the Cumberland River. The TBI had issued a Silver Alert for Roger Perfors, age 64. The Stewart County Sheriff’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Details emerge in 3-way crash damaging Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — Paducah Police say three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center sustained serious damage in a Tuesday morning crash. According to a Tuesday release, police were called to the intersection of Park Ave. and H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:10 a.m. to investigate reports of a crash.
