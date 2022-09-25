ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Texas A&M and Alabama to kick off at 7 p.m.

Texas A&M's Oct. 8 bout with Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. It will be the first meeting on the field since the war of words revolving around name, image and likeness compensation and recruiting between Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M men finish fourth

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth after Monday’s second round of stroke play at the SEC Match Play Preview. The Aggies will start the match portion of the event Wednesday against 13th-ranked Auburn. The Aggies shot 21-under 819 (280-269-270) in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WATCH NOW: Clarion-Ledger's Stefan Krajisnik previews Mississippi State

My Aggie Nation Podcast: DJ Durkin versus the Air Raid. On this week's episode, The Eagle's Robert Cessna and Travis L. Brown look at the matchup between Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Also, Stefan Krajisnik of the Clarion-Ledger joins the podcast to take a closer look at Mississippi State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M men tied for fifth

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama – The Texas A&M men’s golf team is tied with LSU for fifth after the opening round of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday. The Aggies shot 11-under 549 (280-269). Vanderbilt leads at 32-under 528 followed by Auburn 536, Tennessee 537 and Georgia 547. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues is in a four-way tie for fifth at 7-under 133 after shooting 69-64. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent leads at 10-under 130.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Meuth named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Texas A&M Caroline Meuth was named the Southeastern Conference volleyball's offensive player of the week. Meuth had a career-high 30 kills Saturday in the Aggies' win over Tennessee. Along with her 30 kills, she recorded 14 digs for her third double-double of the season. Last Wednesday against Ole Miss, Meuth had a match-high 24 kills.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M puts App State behind it - for now

Texas A&M no longer needs to be haunted by the loss to Appalachian State, but it has to correct a multitude of mistakes or it’ll lose another game or two against unranked teams. The Aggies grabbed a 23-21 victory over 10th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday that has the potential to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A&M volleyball team falls to Tennessee

The Tennessee volleyball team bounced back from a five-set loss Saturday to Texas A&M for a 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 victory on Sunday at Reed Arena, earning a split of their Southeastern Conference weekend matches. Tennessee (8-7, 2-1) hit .337 and had 48 kills a day after having a season-high 60...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M’s fall 2022 enrollment approaches 75,000

Texas A&M University recently reported a fall 2022 enrollment of 74,829 students. This figure represents an increase of 1,546 students, a 2.1% increase since the fall 2021 semester. A&M’s enrollment remains the largest in Texas and one of the largest nationwide. “We are proud that students from across Texas,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggie 100 Career Fair to be held Friday

Texas A&M's McFerrin Career Center will host the Aggie 100 Career Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Student Center. The career fair is held to honor the 100 fastest-growing businesses in the world that are Aggie-owned or led that are looking for students in need of internships, part-time or full-time jobs.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

