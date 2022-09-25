Read full article on original website
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
The wait on Aaron Judge is actually a treat
It doesn’t feel like it in the moment, on the warped timeline that takes over when everyone is anticipating MLB history, but this is a good thing. As home run-less at-bats turn into home run-less games for Aaron Judge, then into a stretch of dinger-free days long enough now for one writer to dare call it a drought, baseball should be smiling the longer this goes on.
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Guardians clinch division
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. A handful of MLB division races could come down to the wire, and all but one wild-card spot is still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
FOX Sports
Nationals host the Braves on 3-game home slide
Atlanta Braves (97-58, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (53-101, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (7-10, 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -223, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 1/2...
Tom Grieve: 'Meaningful' Rangers Career
"Mr. Ranger" gets his due during a pregame ceremony Sunday that was 56 years in the making.
FOX Sports
Padres beat Dodgers 4-3 in 10 to reduce magic number to 4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.
FOX Sports
How Evan Phillips became the Dodgers' top high-leverage threat
Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips’ circuitous path to earning the nickname "High Leverage Honey Bun" began in earnest during his first month on campus at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Phillips, now the most trusted reliever on the top pitching staff in the majors, was, before his 2013 college...
CBS Sports
MLB DFS: Top DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineup advice for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
The Oakland Athletics turned in the most surprising result of Saturday's games with an improbable 10-4 win against the New York Mets, who started pitching ace Jacob deGrom. The A's might have found something special late in the year with outfielder Conner Capel, but can you trust him in your MLB DFS lineups again on Sunday? Capel finished a double short of hitting for the cycle, and has a .500 batting average with a 1.420 OPS since coming to Oakland in late September.
FOX Sports
Julio Rodriguez is out for most of the regular season: What does this mean for the Mariners? | Flippin' Bats
Fox Sports’ Ben Verlander and Alex Curry talk about the Seattle Mariners' concerns as their rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez is placed on the 10-Day IL with a lower back strain after a dominate rookie season. They dive into the Mariners remaining schedule as the regular season is wrapping up!
FOX Sports
Bulls PG Ball says ahead of knee surgery he can't run, jump
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball said Tuesday he can't run at full speed or jump and still experiences pain in his left knee walking up stairs. Ball spoke ahead of his scheduled surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The team said last week he would undergo an arthroscopic debridement and be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.
FOX Sports
Justin Jefferson's hidden impact; what are Bears doing with Justin Fields?
Week 3 provided absolutely no chill, as we again saw dramatic and unexpected performances across the league. The NFC North was no exception. There is now a three-way tie for first place in the division between the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, all knotted at 2-1 on the season.
FOX Sports
Late Maryland touchdown costs FOX Bet Super 6 contestant $10,000
One would-be FOX Bet Super 6 winner lost out on $10,000 after Maryland scored a late touchdown in its Big Noon matchup on FOX against Michigan in Week 4 of the college football season. For everyone that missed out, the Big Noon Saturday contest is back this weekend. So there's...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bears-Giants
The Chicago Bears head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. New York and Chicago are coming off different Week 3 results. New York fell to 2-1 with a 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Chicago is also 2-1 after defeating the Houston Texans, 23-20.
