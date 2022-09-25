Read full article on original website
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Chatham County shelters: ‘We are on standby to those needing shelter’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency shelters can provide life-saving protection through a storm. Below is information on shelters in Chatham County. Salvation Army Homeless Shelter Savannah can arrange for extended stays in order to gain self-sufficiency and offers a 365-day-a-year emergency shelter for men, women and children. “For disasters, we are part of a consolidated […]
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Savannah celebrating its first Day of Peace
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah celebrated its first Day of Peace Sunday with an event called Peace in the Park. It’s a partnership between the city and the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire. The day in Daffin Park featured conversation circles and a Peace Parade led by Savannah...
wtoc.com
‘In Living History: Yellow Fever in Savannah 1820′ at the Davenport House Museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah experienced a major health crisis 200 years before COVID-19. And every October, the Davenport House Museum offers a dramatic study of the Yellow Fever of 1820. Davenport House director Jamie Credle is joined WTOC on Morning Break remotely for a look at the Living History...
wtoc.com
Local gym helping build brighter future
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This isn’t exactly where Kerri Goodrich expected she’d end up in life. “I was the person that said I’m never having children. I only want to have horses, maybe out in Montana, and I never want to be around people. So, God has a sense of humor,” says Goodrich.
wtoc.com
More people are signing up for Coastal Health District’s Hurricane Registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While emergency management officials say it’s unlikely that we’ll need evacuate because of the storm headed our way, more people are calling the Coastal Health District to be added to the Hurricane Registry so they’re prepared for the next storm that comes our way.
Gallery: Harris Lowry & Manton’s 9th Annual First Responders Event
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Harris Lowry & Manton’s celebrated its 9th Annual First Responders Event this weekend! Check out the photo gallery below.
wtoc.com
Phil the Park a little over a week away
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have heard them performing in a neighborhood near you for Phil the Neighborhoods, but next week you’ll get to experience the largest outdoor concert of the season!. That’s right, Phil the Park is back!. And to tell you more about what you...
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Fort Pulaski National Monument...
drifttravel.com
Oktoberfest is Back at Plant Riverside District
Plant Riverside District is pleased to announce the return of Oktoberfest in Savannah!. Savannah’s Entertainment District will host its second annual six-week-long Oktoberfest celebration from Saturday, September 24 through Saturday, October 29. Every Saturday from 1-4 p.m., the Pavilion Tent along the riverfront at Plant Riverside District will showcase a blend of old and new German traditions.
wtoc.com
Savannah’s IsReally Hummus introduces catering service
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you would like to have hummus for your next party, you can spend days making it properly, or now, you can get it on order from IsReally Hummus. Assaf Gleizner and Tegan Miller opened their midtown Savannah shop six months ago. Recently, they introduced a catering service out of it.
wtoc.com
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
‘My office is struggling’: Chatham Co. DA holds public forum addressing local crime rates
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones held a public forum during the Savannah Branch NAACP meeting to speak to citizens about initiatives she’s started since taking office. On Sunday, at the historic First African Baptist Church, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones held an open meeting to discuss some of the […]
wtoc.com
Diving into history: The Megalodon tooth hunter
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s plenty of history laying deep within the rivers surrounding Savannah. We’ve seen cannon, and ships hundreds of years old unearthed. But one man is more interested in finding something much older than that…millions of years older and he took us along for the ride.
WJCL
Deadly Rincon Fire: Father of 3-year-old child grateful for community's outpouring of support
Rincon, Ga. — A Rincon family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old boy who died in a July house fire. "I don't believe God is cruel and I do not believe my son suffered at all, I believe he just went to sleep, and he is with Jesus," said Joey Brady, the father of the boy.
Chatham County Health Department urges residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re in need of assistance, the Chatham County Health Department is asking residents who require special assistance to sign for the hurricane registry. This applies specifically to those who have medical, functional, or access needs. “What’s critical about this list is for folks who don’t have a way out of […]
Bluffton welcomes 12th Annual Boiled Peanut Festival
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The 12th Annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival took place at the Heyward House with 100% of the proceeds going straight back into the museum on Saturday. Dozens of folks made it out to the Heyward House to experience the Annual Boiled Peanut Fest. The event featured live music, great food, a […]
1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
wtoc.com
Hilton Head residents impacted by Elsa watch Ian closely
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Some Hilton Head residents have already gone through storms in the past. One specifically in Sea Pines where a tree crushed a home last year during Tropical Storm Elsa. Fifteen months later and it’s a drastic difference. You can see where that tree was...
wtoc.com
Police investigating shooting at fitness center at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at the Crunch Fitness on Abercorn Street. A man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The fitness center is attached to the Oglethorpe Mall. No further information was provided by police.
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern not planning to close any campuses ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern officials are closely following Hurricane Ian. University leaders say they have been sending notifications to students this week about what to expect. As of Tuesday afternoon, Georgia Southern has no plans on closing any of the three campuses due to Ian but they are...
