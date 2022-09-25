ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Chatham County shelters: ‘We are on standby to those needing shelter’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency shelters can provide life-saving protection through a storm. Below is information on shelters in Chatham County. Salvation Army Homeless Shelter Savannah can arrange for extended stays in order to gain self-sufficiency and offers a 365-day-a-year emergency shelter for men, women and children. “For disasters, we are part of a consolidated […]
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Savannah celebrating its first Day of Peace

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah celebrated its first Day of Peace Sunday with an event called Peace in the Park. It’s a partnership between the city and the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire. The day in Daffin Park featured conversation circles and a Peace Parade led by Savannah...
wtoc.com

Local gym helping build brighter future

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This isn’t exactly where Kerri Goodrich expected she’d end up in life. “I was the person that said I’m never having children. I only want to have horses, maybe out in Montana, and I never want to be around people. So, God has a sense of humor,” says Goodrich.
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
wtoc.com

Phil the Park a little over a week away

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have heard them performing in a neighborhood near you for Phil the Neighborhoods, but next week you’ll get to experience the largest outdoor concert of the season!. That’s right, Phil the Park is back!. And to tell you more about what you...
drifttravel.com

Oktoberfest is Back at Plant Riverside District

Plant Riverside District is pleased to announce the return of Oktoberfest in Savannah!. Savannah’s Entertainment District will host its second annual six-week-long Oktoberfest celebration from Saturday, September 24 through Saturday, October 29. Every Saturday from 1-4 p.m., the Pavilion Tent along the riverfront at Plant Riverside District will showcase a blend of old and new German traditions.
wtoc.com

Savannah’s IsReally Hummus introduces catering service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you would like to have hummus for your next party, you can spend days making it properly, or now, you can get it on order from IsReally Hummus. Assaf Gleizner and Tegan Miller opened their midtown Savannah shop six months ago. Recently, they introduced a catering service out of it.
WSAV News 3

‘My office is struggling’: Chatham Co. DA holds public forum addressing local crime rates

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones held a public forum during the Savannah Branch NAACP meeting to speak to citizens about initiatives she’s started since taking office. On Sunday, at the historic First African Baptist Church, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones held an open meeting to discuss some of the […]
wtoc.com

Diving into history: The Megalodon tooth hunter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s plenty of history laying deep within the rivers surrounding Savannah. We’ve seen cannon, and ships hundreds of years old unearthed. But one man is more interested in finding something much older than that…millions of years older and he took us along for the ride.
WSAV News 3

Bluffton welcomes 12th Annual Boiled Peanut Festival

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The 12th Annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival took place at the Heyward House with 100% of the proceeds going straight back into the museum on Saturday. Dozens of folks made it out to the Heyward House to experience the Annual Boiled Peanut Fest. The event featured live music, great food, a […]
WSAV News 3

1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
wtoc.com

Hilton Head residents impacted by Elsa watch Ian closely

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Some Hilton Head residents have already gone through storms in the past. One specifically in Sea Pines where a tree crushed a home last year during Tropical Storm Elsa. Fifteen months later and it’s a drastic difference. You can see where that tree was...
wtoc.com

Police investigating shooting at fitness center at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at the Crunch Fitness on Abercorn Street. A man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The fitness center is attached to the Oglethorpe Mall. No further information was provided by police.
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern not planning to close any campuses ahead of Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern officials are closely following Hurricane Ian. University leaders say they have been sending notifications to students this week about what to expect. As of Tuesday afternoon, Georgia Southern has no plans on closing any of the three campuses due to Ian but they are...
