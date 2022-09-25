Read full article on original website
Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler
What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
Presidents Cup 2022: Justin Thomas' first mistake of the week looked really, really painful
Golf Digest's Shane Ryan declared on the eve of the 2022 Presidents Cup that Justin Thomas has seized the title of 'Captain America.' For one thing, the artist formerly known as that, Patrick Reed, has taken his talents to LIV Golf. For another, Justin Thomas doesn't lose in these team events.
Jordan Spieth goes 5-0 to lead U.S. to Presidents Cup win for 12th time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After watching his team lose both sessions on Saturday and its lead heading into the final day trimmed to four points, U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Davis Love III trusted that his 12-man team would deliver in Sunday singles. “This is one of our best formats, and...
Hideki Matsuyama tee shot hits marshal and goes into rough at Presidents Cup
Hideki Matsuyama didn't know it when he reached his ball in the left rough on the 18th hole on Sunday, but he received a horrific piece of luck in his President's Cup match against Sam Burns. In what was a mouthwatering fixture in the Sunday singles, Matsuyama and Burns had...
Kevin Kisner’s party plan and 6 other funny moments from the Presidents Cup presser
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Kisner, his blue hat turned to its side, and some manner of liquid in a tumbler on the table in front of him, tossed a small bottle of Fireball to a familiar face in the crowd. And the American Presidents Cup press conference began on...
At Presidents Cup, more affirmation we’re in good old days of American golf
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is this what the beginning of an American golden age looks like?. With Jordan Spieth, the American Kid, tearing through his final piece of match play scar tissue?. Incredibly, Spieth rose on Sunday at the Presidents Cup as a winless player in Sunday singles matches, his...
Rules Guy: In a four-ball match, do you have to share a wrong-ball penalty with your partner?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In a four-ball match, my partner hits the wrong golf ball. Our opponents claim we lose the hole. I say my partner is out of the hole, but I’m allowed to play my ball. What does Rules Guy say?
Celebrate Team USA's win with 2022 Presidents Cup gear
The U.S. held its lead throughout Sunday singles and secured its ninth consecutive Presidents Cup victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. While Jordan Spieth had the weekend’s best record, going a perfect 5-0-0, captain’s pick Kevin Kisner brought something else to the group. Kisner was...
