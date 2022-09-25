Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Robin's Wano Look
One Piece's anime has been tearing its way through the massive third act of the Wano Country arc's battles, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by highlighting her makeover for the fights on Onigashima! While the manga release of the series might be already setting the stage for the next major phase of the series following everything that happened on the isolated island of Wano, the anime is gearing up for the critical final stage of the fights across Onigashima as the various Straw Hats are finding their ways into their major battles for the arc.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Confirms a Major Fan Theory Is True
On Sunday, HBO aired the sixth episode of its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. Titled "The Princess and the Queen," the episode jumped ahead in Westeros history by a decade, starting with the birth of Rhaenyra Targaryen's third child. Following the previous episode's eventful wedding, Rhaenyra is married to Laenor Velaryon. However, there is some question about whether Laenor is the father of Rhaneyra's children. While King Viserys seems unable or unwilling to doubt his daughter's virtue, plenty of others, including those who read George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, believe that Rhaenyra's sons may be illegitimate.
ComicBook
One Piece Teases the Straw Hats' Next Big Mission
One Piece is gearing up for the first major arc of the final saga of the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series has planted the seeds for Luffy and the Straw Hat crew's next major journey! Now that the Wano Country arc has officially been wrapped, fans have been getting major updates about how the rest of the seas have been changing while Luffy and the others were on the isolated island. Things have gotten even more intense as they make their way to the next island in their journey, and it's already looking like things won't be slowing down any time soon.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Blood Is Spilled in Episode 7 Preview Trailer
Believe it or not, there are only four episodes left in the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel series has been airing for six weeks now, and the latest episode saw the story leap 10 years into the future. That time jump has kicked the intensity of the series up a notch as the fight for the future of the Iron Throne draws even closer.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Robert Cormier, Slasher: Solstice and Heartland Actor, Dies at 33
Robert Cormier, an actor known for his work on projects like Heartland and American Gods, has passed away at the age of 33. The news was broken via his obituary, which revealed that he died on Friday, September 23rd. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time. Cormier was best known for playing Finn Cotter on the long-running series Heartland, which airs on CBC and UpTV. Born on June 14, 1989 in Etobicoke, Ontario, Cormier began acting onscreen in 2008, playing an FBI driver in Four 1 Liberation Front.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Who Is Harwin Strong?
Ser Harwin Strong, known to the people of Westeros as Breakbones, has spent the first few episodes of House of the Dragon as a background character. His father, Lyonel, and brother, Larys, have played much bigger roles in the show to this point. However, in the sixth episode of House of the Dragon, Harwin steps into the spotlight and plays a crucial part in the show's ongoing story. Let's break down exactly who he is and how he fits into the larger story.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
ComicBook
Smile Releases One Freaky Final Trailer
The horror movie Smile has released its final trailer before it hits theaters this week. This latest trailer for Smile comes with the added boast of having some sterling critical reviews – including one from ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, who called the film "Deliciously Creepy" in his review. Smile stars Sosie Bacon (Narcos: Mexico, Mare of Easttown), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Kyle Gallner (Scream 2022), Caitlin Stasey (APB, Bridge and Tunnel), Robin Weigert (American Horror Story, Deadwood), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar) and is the debut of writer/director Parker Finn. You can get the official synopsis, below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.・
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
ComicBook
Christian Bale Says He Had to Stop Talking to Chris Rock on Set While Filming Amsterdam
Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale's newest film, Amsterdam, has a cast packed with talented A-list stars and while a large, talented cast could create an opportunity for conflict, for Bale, there was one co-star in particular that he had to stop talking to while on set because they made him laugh too much. Bale told IndieWire (via Variety) that he found co-star Chris Rock so funny that it kept him from getting into character for Amsterdam.
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Sets Up Midseason Premiere
The eternal question in the anime world might be "Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?" which also just so happens to be the name for a major anime franchise. With this year seeing the fourth season's arrival, the second cours might be dropping to continue the story thanks to J.C. Staff sooner than fans might think, as the series joins other major dungeon crawling anime franchises including Sword Art Online, Overlord, Delicious in Dungeon, and more.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Slipped Deadpool 3 Tease in Pregnancy Reveal With Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
ComicBook
Lost in Space Showrunner Zack Estrin Dies at 51
Television writer and producer Zack Estrin, whose credits include Lost in Space and Prison Break among many others, died on Friday, September 23rd in Hermosa Beach, California at the age of 51. Estrin's cause of death is unknown pending autopsy. Estrin's family confirmed his passing and honored him in a statement, noting in part that he "loved to make people laugh" as well as loved being a part of "creating these shows that people enjoyed".
Comments / 0