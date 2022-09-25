One Piece is gearing up for the first major arc of the final saga of the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series has planted the seeds for Luffy and the Straw Hat crew's next major journey! Now that the Wano Country arc has officially been wrapped, fans have been getting major updates about how the rest of the seas have been changing while Luffy and the others were on the isolated island. Things have gotten even more intense as they make their way to the next island in their journey, and it's already looking like things won't be slowing down any time soon.

COMICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO