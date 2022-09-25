ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

A recap of Presidents Cup matches at Quail Hollow

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
International team captain Trevor Immelman watches play on the 18th hole during a fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — THE SCORE: United States 11, International 7.

THE STARS: Tom Kim made a 10-foot birdie putt on the last hole and Cameron Davis finished with three straight birdies to get two International points and keep the visiting team in the game going into the final session.

THE TEAM: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas won both their matches, becoming the first U.S. tandem to go 4-0 in team play since Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker in 2009.

THE SESSIONS: The Americans and Internationals each won two foursomes matches in the morning. The Internationals went 3-1 in fourballs in the afternoon.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Adam Scott and Cameron Davis against Billy Horschel and Sam Burns in fourballs. Neither team led by more than 1 up and the Internationals did not lead until the 17th hole in a 1-up victory.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Tom Kim hit a 2-iron from 235 yards on the 18th hole that set up his 10-foot birdie putt for the win.

WOE, CANADA: Every player has contributed at least a half-point from both teams except for Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith of Canada.

KEY STATISTIC: The Internationals need 8 1/2 points from 12 singles matches to win the Presidents Cup. They have never earned more than 7 1/2 points in singles.

NOTEWORTHY: Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz won the only match out of 18 this week in which the International team never trailed.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Today was a big step for a very young and inexperienced team. Eight rookies. We have had a lot thrown against us, and we’re here competing against the best on their home turf. Today was a good day for us.” International captain Trevor Immelman.

TELEVISION: Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).

