Read full article on original website
Related
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU
No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN. Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the ...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Blackmon: Losing to Tennessee is never OK, but there are clear silver linings to Billy Napier's foundation
No. 11 Tennessee defeated No. 20 Florida in a terrific quarterback duel at a soldout Neyland Stadium. Credit Tennessee, but don’t discount the Gators’ effort in general and their foundation in particular. One way to look at Saturday? It involved two programs that almost flipped positions from a...
Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25 Following Loss to Volunteers
The Florida Gators are back where they started the 2022 season in the rankings after Saturday's loss to Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
WMAZ
Alleged armed carjacking in Knoxville sparks police chase over several Atlanta interstates, authorities say
ATLANTA — Four juveniles are in custody after a license plate reader triggered a police chase across several major Atlanta interstates Friday, according to Brookhaven Police. It all started with an alleged armed carjacking out of Knoxville, Tenn., authorities said. The Brookhaven Uniform Patrol Division said it received an...
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
wvlt.tv
Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested after a flock camera pinged the Knoxville Police Department to a stolen vehicle, according to officials. A flock camera notified officers about a stolen white Lexus RX300 at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, after it was spotted driving west on Merchant Drive, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Losing Luke has been a living hell' | BCSO, mother who lost son urge caution on The Dragon
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — On June 12, 2021, Lisa Hutsell received a phone call that no parent ever wants. Her son, Luke Hutsell, had gotten into a fatal motorcycle accident. "I think of him from the moment I wake up to the time I go to bed," Hutsell said. "And it's truly heartbreaking, especially losing a child."
Comments / 0