NBC Washington
Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC
A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
popville.com
Silver Diner opening first Diner in DC in Navy Yard on Wednesday, Oct. 5
Note: “While the company operates a restaurant in Northwest, Washington-Silver, American Brasserie, it has never had a Silver Diner in D.C. The 8,000 square foot, two-story space is located at Half and N streets, Southeast. It is located next to Nationals Park.”. The official word from Silver Diner:. “Silver...
Eater
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
fox5dc.com
Son of slain beloved boxing trainer plans to honor dad on fight night
WASHINGTON - D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will still fight this weekend, even after his trainer and father Arthur "Buddy" Harrison was shot and killed outside his Southeast D.C. home this past Saturday. Buddy Harrison’s murder sent shockwaves throughout the community. Many of those mourning him consider him an icon. Promoters...
alxnow.com
There’s an early screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Alexandria
The sequel to one of the highest-grossing films of all time is coming early to Alexandria. City Councilman John Taylor Chapman’s Manumission Tour Company has once again teamed with other local businesses for a private screening of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at AMC Hoffman Center 22 (206 Hoffman Street).
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor
Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
Lidl brings full-service grocery store to Ward 7
WASHINGTON — D.C. residents east of the Anacostia River will now have an additional grocery store in their community, expanding food access as well as job opportunities to Ward 7 and 8 residents. Lidl at Skyland Center located at 2224 Town Center Dr. in Southeast, D.C. will host its...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m curious if there really is an in unit washer/dryer and the balcony, obviously
This rental is located at 1401 N St. NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,250 / 494ft2 – Studio with in Unit Washer and Dryer. Here at The Seville we have some of the largest floor plans and most unique apartments in the neighborhood! We’re conveniently located in the heart of Logan Circle in walking distance to local bars, restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and public transportation. Not only will enjoy the best of what Logan Circle has to offer, you’ll also love where you live!
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors
Thanks to Michelle for sending from Columbia Heights: “Not sure the person who rode the lime scooter will care.”. Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m curious if there really is an in unit washer/dryer and the balcony, obviously. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:05pm. This rental is...
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the square footage, closet and roofdeck
This rental is located at 3200 16th Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,249 / 1br – 940ft2 – Fitness Center, Disposal, Rooftop Terrace (3200 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC) Welcome to Majestic, a stunning apartment community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans fit to accommodate...
D.C. Allowed Families To Stay In Rapid Rehousing Beyond The Program’s Time Limit. That Reprieve Ends Friday
A bullet hole in Evy Wilkins’ apartment window from a drive-by shooting. She lives in housing subsidized by the Rapid Rehousing program. Evy Wilkins was thrilled to move into her apartment on Queen Street NE. As a low-income D.C. resident, she qualified for a rent subsidy through the District’s Rapid Rehousing (RRH) program.
WTOP
Stratford Univ. students in Alexandria demand answers and a plan as school prepares to close
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Over 100 Stratford University students packed the school’s Alexandria campus Monday afternoon, looking for answers about their future after the for-profit college announced Friday that it would be closing all three of its local campuses by the end of the week.
alxnow.com
Inova to provide update on Landmark campus in virtual meeting
Inova has major plans for the former Lanadmark Mall site, and will conduct its second virtual community meeting on Monday, October 17. The timeline for the project is still subject to change, but the proposed 675,000 square foot Inova at Landmark project is proposed to be 16 stories tall, and include a 130,000-square-foot cancer center and 110,000 square-foot specialty outpatient care center. Inova wants to open the hospital in 2028.
WTOP
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
Washingtonian.com
Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”
DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
fox5dc.com
Taraji P. Henson buys out DC movie theater for showing of 'The Woman King'
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Taraji P. Henson showed her support for the new Viola Davis film, 'The Woman King.,' by buying out all the tickets for a screening of the movie at a theater in the District over the weekend. "WE BOUGHT out the theater, let's show up and support," the...
dcnewsnow.com
Second Annual African Heritage Festival Takes Place in Prince George's County
Prince George's County is home to a thriving African community. For the second year, people had an opportunity to learn about African cultures and celebrate them at the the African Heritage Festival.
Community remembers boxing fixture killed in DC shooting
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — The D.C. boxing community is mourning the loss of a popular boxing trainer Who was shot and killed Saturday morning in Southeast. Buddy Harrison was the owner of Old School Boxing in Hillcrest Heights, Md. He was a fixture in the boxing world and he helped improve the […]
restonnow.com
Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension
Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
