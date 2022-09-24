Read full article on original website
Related
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
Lidl reveals it’s slashing prices on more than 100 products in inflation-busting move – see exact date
LIDL shoppers will be excited to learn that the retail chain is slashing prices on more than 100 products in an inflation-busting move. A discount campaign will be extended to provide a bigger net of saving for shoppers struggling with the rising cost of groceries. Over 100 items in all...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening
Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
What’s causing the increase in gas prices?
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
CNBC
Check in, smoke up and tune out: Cannabis-friendly vacation rentals are catching on
Cannabis-friendly vacation rentals have been popping up as legalization of recreational marijuana expands to more states. Niche sites such as BudandBreakfast.com offer databases of listings for cannabis-minded travelers. Minority entrepreneurs are among those hoping to cash in on the business. At Nicole Butler's bed-and-breakfast, cannabis is in the candy that...
The fundamental reason house prices will fall this fall
House price expectations are famously difficult to measure and predict. The prices people expect tomorrow influence demand and supply today. Economists say “fundamental” economic factors, such as interest rates and household income, determine house prices. For some unknown reason, economists don’t consider people’s expectations for future house prices to be a fundamental factor determining current house prices–but they should.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The City Where the Most People Make Money Flipping Homes
A recent analysis reveals that high mortgage rates have not undermined the home flipping market yet.
AOL Corp
Housing expert: Home sale cancellations 'have spiked tremendously'
Home sales have been falling through for many sellers since the beginning of the summer, according to one analyst, as many homebuyers are retreating from the housing market. "June is when many builders will tell you they have seen an inflection in the housing market," Deepa Raghavan, senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Their metrics started going down from June. What we will tell you is July and August, those metrics actually took a turn for the worse. In talking to people on the field, it feels like cancellation rates have spiked tremendously."
Walmart Changes Price Policy Amid ‘Scamming’ Controversy
This article has been updated with new information since its initial 08/18/22 publish date. When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but back in July, one TikTok user made claims that the store is actually overcharging customers, because those price tags might not keep their promises.
mansionglobal.com
For U.S. Home Sellers, the Days of ‘Putting a Sign in the Yard and Getting 10 Offers’ Is Over
The period of the nonstop record-breaking growth of home prices is over—and it’s time for sellers to accept that reality. Around 15% of sellers dropped their listing price in every major U.S. metro in July, as buyer demand dried up and the number of homes on the market increased, according to the most recent discount data from Redfin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment
The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
4 Ways the Fluctuation of Gas Prices in 2022 Affects You
Gas prices in the U.S. hit all-time highs this year thanks to high demand, low supply and economic and global unrest. According to AAA, 2022 started with the average price of gas at $3.28 per gallon...
mansionglobal.com
The Luxury Home Market Posts Its Biggest Decline in a Decade. ‘It’s Like Crickets.’
When Nancy Lam upgraded in January to a home closer to her child’s school in the San Francisco Bay Area, she thought she had plenty of time to list her old house, a five-bedroom modern home in the sought-after suburb of Lafayette. After all, the pandemic had sent the...
Target, Walmart begin holiday deals early to ease inflation sting
NEW YORK -- Walmart and Target plan to begin offering deals and price matching offers earlier this year to keep up with Americans pressed by soaring inflation and looking for ways to ease the potential sting of holiday shopping. For two years now, shoppers have started preparing for the holidays...
Comments / 0