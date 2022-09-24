ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
Check in, smoke up and tune out: Cannabis-friendly vacation rentals are catching on

Cannabis-friendly vacation rentals have been popping up as legalization of recreational marijuana expands to more states. Niche sites such as BudandBreakfast.com offer databases of listings for cannabis-minded travelers. Minority entrepreneurs are among those hoping to cash in on the business. At Nicole Butler's bed-and-breakfast, cannabis is in the candy that...
The fundamental reason house prices will fall this fall

House price expectations are famously difficult to measure and predict. The prices people expect tomorrow influence demand and supply today. Economists say “fundamental” economic factors, such as interest rates and household income, determine house prices. For some unknown reason, economists don’t consider people’s expectations for future house prices to be a fundamental factor determining current house prices–but they should.
Housing expert: Home sale cancellations 'have spiked tremendously'

Home sales have been falling through for many sellers since the beginning of the summer, according to one analyst, as many homebuyers are retreating from the housing market. "June is when many builders will tell you they have seen an inflection in the housing market," Deepa Raghavan, senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Their metrics started going down from June. What we will tell you is July and August, those metrics actually took a turn for the worse. In talking to people on the field, it feels like cancellation rates have spiked tremendously."
Walmart Changes Price Policy Amid ‘Scamming’ Controversy

This article has been updated with new information since its initial 08/18/22 publish date. When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but back in July, one TikTok user made claims that the store is actually overcharging customers, because those price tags might not keep their promises.
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
