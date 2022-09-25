Read full article on original website
Mankato East keeps winning streak alive against Albert Lea
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team put their perfect 11-0 record on the line against Albert Lea Tuesday. The Cougars would go on to win 8-0, with McKenzie Keller finishing the game with a hat trick. Mankato East will take on the New Ulm Eagles...
No. 14 Gustavus spoils Bethany Lutheran College’s home opener
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Bethany Lutheran College volleyball team played its home opener Tuesday against No. 14 Gustavus. Gustavus went on to win in straight sets, spoiling the Vikings’ home opener.
LCWM tops Mankato Loyola in straight sets
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial volleyball team hosted Mankato Loyola Tuesday night. The Knights would go on to sweep the Crusaders and win 3-0.
West wins in straight sets over RJM
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West volleyball team hosted Rochester John Marshall Monday night.
MSU Mankato waives October application fees
Those looking for something to do today to get out of the office, or to grab a bite to eat, can join and meet members of the KEYC New Now family at the community block party on the South Central College lawn.
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects. Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District, and he says that farm safety is one of the most important things to teach to the community, especially children in rural Minnesota.
Shell’s Brewery prepares for Oktoberfest
NEW ULM, Minn. (KTTC) – Oktoberfest is a staple in New Ulm. Shell’s Brewery hosts the event at it’s beautiful Minnesota location. Oktoberfest is Saturday, October 15th. If you haven’t been to the famous New Ulm brewery, you can find more information here, at the Shell’s Brewery website.
Use caution on roads as harvest season begins
The City of Mankato hosted a series of open houses Tuesday to discuss various affordable housing projects. A community block party brought hundreds of people together at South Central College Tuesday in North Mankato.
Mayo Clinic Health System turns 30
Mental health advocate Emma Benoit is returning to Mankato West and Mankato East High School to present her film, share her story, and help others find hope. Mankato Area Lions Clubs bring back its annual Diabetes Rally. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT. The goal of the fundraiser...
Albert Lea celebrates 8th annual entrepreneurial bridge event
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday Albert Lea will ring in their 8th annual entrepreneurial bridge event. The event is put on by Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and Albert Lea Economic Development Agency. It allows anyone who wants to own their own business a networking opportunity with other entrepreneurs.
From airplanes in the night sky to a plane in Mankato￼
The bonfire was canceled, but the concert carried on, bringing “Airplanes,” “Nothin” on you,’ and “Price Tag” to life on stage. To celebrate the 2022 Homecoming game, Minnesota State University, Mankato invited rapper B.o.B to perform. For students, the Homecoming concert can be...
Mankato Police Release Details On Crash That Caused Power Outage
(Mankato, MN) — Police in Mankato are releasing more information about a car crash from earlier last week that caused a power outage. Police say a car lost control on a curve on Augusta Drive last Monday afternoon, rolled, and hit a power pole. Two men in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say speeding likely caused the crash.
New USDA funding for buying, repairing rural homes
Mike Sheely is one of three agriculture teachers for the Maple River School District, and he says that farm safety is one of the most important things to teach to the community, especially children in rural Minnesota.
Hundreds turn out for Community Block Party in North Mankato
The Mayo Clinic Health System is celebrating 30 years.
Windom-based housing organization sends volunteers to repair local homes
MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - When a Mountain Lake woman, Sherri Penner, needed her 96-year-old mother’s home upgraded, Rebuilding Together Minnesota sent a swarm of volunteers to help. “I saw it in the newspaper- the phone number- and it just went really fast. I told them what I needed:...
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Driver, 83, killed in collision with semi-truck in Northfield
An 83-year-old man was killed in a collision with a semi-truck in Northfield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Pontiac G6 and a Freightliner straight truck collided at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive at 9:50 a.m. Driving the Pontiac and killed in the crash...
Mankato’s Living Earth Center faces uncertain future
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every week, volunteers for the Living Earth Center harvest fresh produce from Blue Earth County’s community farm in Mankato, and donate the produce to local food shelves and community programs. The work is part of an agreement with the county, the Living Earth Center runs...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Kandiyohi County authorities seize over 600 pills testing positive for fentanyl
MSU Mankato is taking part in "Minnesota State Month" and as part of the statewide effort, its $20 app fee for new undergraduate students will be waived.
