Arlington, TX

Arkansas football drops heartbreaker to Texas A&M for first loss of 2022 season

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 3 days ago
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arkansas football came out hot against Texas A&M on Saturday, but one play changed everything in the Razorbacks' 23-21 loss at AT&T Stadium.

A fumble at the 2-yard-line ignited a 97-yard return for a touchdown to give the No. 20 Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) a jolt of energy in the second quarter. From that point , No. 10 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) struggled on both sides of the ball.

Arkansas turnover turns tide

One week after giving up three turnovers to Missouri State, Arkansas committed its biggest yet against Texas A&M.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled trying to jump over a pile and into the end zone from three yards out.

Texas A&M defensive back Tyreek Chappell recovered the ball, and while Arkansas tried to tackle him, he handed off to teammate Demani Richardson, who had a clear path to the end zone to cut Arkansas' lead to 1. He and Chappell combined for a 97-yard return, and Arkansas didn't score again until the fourth quarter.

Razorbacks suffer from defensive lapses

The Razorback defense started strong. It held Texas A&M scoreless in the first quarter and gave up just 2.5 yards per play. Defensive end Zach Williams and linebacker Drew Sanders combined for a sack early.

But after the first quarter, the defense's demons materialized. Arkansas struggled with missed tackles in the open field. Even with nickel back Myles Slusher back in the lineup, the secondary didn't look much improved.

The Razorback defense gave up 151 passing yards and 190 rushing yards to the Aggies. Almost 75% of Texas A&M's total offense came on chunk plays of at least 10 yards.

Myles Slusher, Dominique Johnson return

Arkansas got two key players back from injury in Week 4. Slusher started for the first time since Week 1 after suffering an undisclosed injury against Cincinnati. His return was a needed boost for a struggling Razorback secondary, which has allowed the most yards per game in FBS. Slusher had six tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

Running back Dominique Johnson entered the game late in the first quarter, his first action since the Outback Bowl in January. Johnson suffered a knee injury in the bowl game, and while coach Sam Pittman said he had been cleared earlier this season, he waited to make his return until Saturday. He was Arkansas' third-leading running back last season. Against Texas A&M, Johnson had 32 yards on five carries.

Arkansas hosts No. 2 Alabama on Oct. 1 (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS).

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

