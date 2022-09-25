Read full article on original website
Fans enjoy tailgate outside Jackson State game
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State Tigers took on Mississippi Valley State Saturday. While the game was the main attraction, the tailgate brought thousands of people out of the Vet, as well. If you’ve been to a Jackson State game, you know the tailgate is one of the most cherished traditions. After another win, […]
Jackson State Climbs into Top-10 of FCS Coaches, Stats Perform Polls
Jackson State ranks in the Top 10 of the FCS Coaches and Stats Perform Polls in Week 5.
Vicksburg Post
Family members of Alcorn State football player among those killed in wreck
The mother and sister of an Alcorn State football player were among the four people killed in a head-on collision Saturday night. Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland, 43, and 16-year-old Kirstin A. Lucas were the mother and sister of Alcorn State defensive lineman Tyler Smith. They were heading home from Saturday’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Lorman when the wreck occurred at the Warren-Issaquena county line on U.S. 61 North.
Coach Deion Sanders: The 'Prime' Candidate
GA Tech has moved on from its football coach and athletic director, do they have a 'PRIME' candidate in their crosshairs?
WAPT
Sights and sounds from Alcorn and JSU Saturday SWAC home games
The atmosphere was rocking at The Vet and Jack Spinks where both Jackson State and Alcorn State football got wins on their home turf and SWAC play. Watch to hear the sights, sounds, and dubs from the two stadiums.
Jackson State's Bullied Mississippi Valley State With 49-Unanswered Points
Jackson State bullied a Mississippi Valley State team with plenty of offense and defense in SWAC action for Week 4.
WAPT
Florida school district delivers water to Jackson high schools
JACKSON, Miss. — A Florida school district made a huge water donation Tuesday, even as they prepare for Hurricane Ian. The Duvall County Public Schools donated more than 30,000 bottles of water to Jackson Public Schools. Duvall County is in the Jacksonville, Florida, area. "That is absolutely amazing, especially...
Charlie Wilson to perform at Alcorn’s Sesquicentennial Gala
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University will host its Sesquicentennial Gala to celebrate 150 years of excellence. The gala is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds from the gala will benefit students, faculty, and staff with much-needed support for scholarships, research, and programming to strengthen […]
WAPT
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph to kick off AIDS Memorial Quilt display in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will be among those attending the opening ceremony Wednesday for "Change the Pattern Mississippi," a week of free public displays of the AIDS Memorial Quilt honoring Black and brown lives lost to AIDS. Ralph will be announced as a celebrity...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 23-25
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 23-25) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: WellsFest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson This free event will feature music, a pet parade, games, inflatables, food and dessert […]
Man killed in shooting at American Best Inn in Jackson
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at American Best Inn on Highway 80. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 42-year-old Johnny McDonald, was confronted by Kentarrian Blanchard about […]
WAPT
Fight at Wingfield precedes incidents in South Jackson, including carjacking, shooting, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — A fight at Wingfield High School seems to have sparked a series of incidents in South Jackson, police said. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved in those incidents," Assistant Chief Joe Wade said. "It filtered out to be a carjacking, another shooting incident that happened on Woody Drive, not far from here. And we also have a gunshot victim at the hospital. We're not sure where he got shot, or who shot him. But, based on what we have, it all stemmed from an altercation between some students and other students, possibly here at Wingfield High School."
WLBT
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) - In 1991, a young man in Grenada, Mississippi, lost his life while working at a convenience store. Thirty-one years later, his killer could be released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His...
WAPT
Metro school district grades vary from A to C
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades Tuesday for the state's school districts. "The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic," MDE officials said in a news release. The grades will go before the Mississippi State...
WLBT
Investigation underway after ‘intruders’ with weapon enter Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Intruders” entered Wingfield High School with a weapon Tuesday afternoon, causing classrooms in the school to be placed on alert. According to the Jackson Public School District, the “male intruders” entered the school through a locked back door which was opened by a student there.
Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
mageenews.com
2022 Copiah-Lincoln CC Homecoming Court
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. HOMECOMING COURT- Copiah-Lincoln Community College is pleased to announce 2022 Homecoming Queen Ty’China Byrd of Brookhaven and her court. From left, freshman maids Marley Lott of Magee, Carmen Verser of Natchez, Kaytlin Humphreys of Brookhaven, Madelyn Barrentine of Crystal Springs; Queen Ty’China Byrd; sophomore maids Hayley Freeny of Brookhaven, Cassie Whatley of McComb, Mercy Bishop of Magee, and Alexis Woods of Natchez.
WAPT
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
JPD: America’s Best Inn shooting under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are now investigating a shooting that happened at America’s Best Inn on Highway 80 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene and said a 42-year-old man sliced the mother of his child tires and busted out the windows to her vehicle during a domestic dispute. According to Sam Brown, the […]
JPD investigate break-in at gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a break-in at Fondren Fuel on Lakeland Drive. Police said the incident happened before 4:00 Monday morning. 12 News will continue to follow this developing story with new information.
