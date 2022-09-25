ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Fans enjoy tailgate outside Jackson State game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State Tigers took on Mississippi Valley State Saturday. While the game was the main attraction, the tailgate brought thousands of people out of the Vet, as well. If you’ve been to a Jackson State game, you know the tailgate is one of the most cherished traditions. After another win, […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Family members of Alcorn State football player among those killed in wreck

The mother and sister of an Alcorn State football player were among the four people killed in a head-on collision Saturday night. Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland, 43, and 16-year-old Kirstin A. Lucas were the mother and sister of Alcorn State defensive lineman Tyler Smith. They were heading home from Saturday’s game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Lorman when the wreck occurred at the Warren-Issaquena county line on U.S. 61 North.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Florida school district delivers water to Jackson high schools

JACKSON, Miss. — A Florida school district made a huge water donation Tuesday, even as they prepare for Hurricane Ian. The Duvall County Public Schools donated more than 30,000 bottles of water to Jackson Public Schools. Duvall County is in the Jacksonville, Florida, area. "That is absolutely amazing, especially...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Charlie Wilson to perform at Alcorn’s Sesquicentennial Gala

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University will host its Sesquicentennial Gala to celebrate 150 years of excellence. The gala is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Jackson Convention Complex. Funds from the gala will benefit students, faculty, and staff with much-needed support for scholarships, research, and programming to strengthen […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 23-25

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 23-25) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: WellsFest 2022 – Saturday – Jackson This free event will feature music, a pet parade, games, inflatables, food and dessert […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting at American Best Inn in Jackson

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at American Best Inn on Highway 80. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 42-year-old Johnny McDonald, was confronted by Kentarrian Blanchard about […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Fight at Wingfield precedes incidents in South Jackson, including carjacking, shooting, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — A fight at Wingfield High School seems to have sparked a series of incidents in South Jackson, police said. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved in those incidents," Assistant Chief Joe Wade said. "It filtered out to be a carjacking, another shooting incident that happened on Woody Drive, not far from here. And we also have a gunshot victim at the hospital. We're not sure where he got shot, or who shot him. But, based on what we have, it all stemmed from an altercation between some students and other students, possibly here at Wingfield High School."
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Metro school district grades vary from A to C

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades Tuesday for the state's school districts. "The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic," MDE officials said in a news release. The grades will go before the Mississippi State...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

2022 Copiah-Lincoln CC Homecoming Court

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. HOMECOMING COURT- Copiah-Lincoln Community College is pleased to announce 2022 Homecoming Queen Ty’China Byrd of Brookhaven and her court. From left, freshman maids Marley Lott of Magee, Carmen Verser of Natchez, Kaytlin Humphreys of Brookhaven, Madelyn Barrentine of Crystal Springs; Queen Ty’China Byrd; sophomore maids Hayley Freeny of Brookhaven, Cassie Whatley of McComb, Mercy Bishop of Magee, and Alexis Woods of Natchez.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
FAYETTE, MS
WJTV 12

JPD: America’s Best Inn shooting under investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are now investigating a shooting that happened at America’s Best Inn on Highway 80 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene and said a 42-year-old man sliced the mother of his child tires and busted out the windows to her vehicle during a domestic dispute. According to Sam Brown, the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPD investigate break-in at gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a break-in at Fondren Fuel on Lakeland Drive. Police said the incident happened before 4:00 Monday morning. 12 News will continue to follow this developing story with new information.
JACKSON, MS

