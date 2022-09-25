ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
PHOENIX, AZ
californiaexaminer.net

Phoenix Police Shoots, Kills Man

On Saturday night, Phoenix police shot and killed a man who they claim was throwing rocks at them near 19th Avenue and Tuckey alley, south of Glendale Avenue. The man, in his early 30s, was allegedly hurling rocks and other objects at police as they moved through an intersection in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department says officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after he threw rocks at them. Police say officers were crossing 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when they heard something hitting their car. Officers pulled over, got out of the car, and told the man to stop throwing the rocks. He refused to stop and that is when the shooting happened. Police say 34-year-old Ali Osman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man throwing rocks died in officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix Saturday evening. Phoenix police say that two officer patrol units were passing through the intersection of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. They were suddenly hit by something that caused damage to their vehicles. The officers pulled over to talk about what had happened to them and then doubled back to the intersection to investigate.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
PEORIA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cbs
fox5ny.com

Woman allegedly assaulted during Southwest flight to Phoenix; police officials respond

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials have issued a statement, days after a person made a Twitter thread that documented an alleged assault on a flight to Phoenix. The tweets, which were made by a Twitter user who went by the name Faraaz Sareshwala, were made on Sept. 24, and as of Sept. 27, the tweet thread had around 116,100 likes and around 35,500 retweets.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Daughters remember father killed when SUV rolled off Phoenix freeway ramp

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers identified 55-year-old Major Raines as the man killed in a car crash Saturday morning when a car rolled off of I-10 onto the I-17 ramp. On Tuesday night, Raines’ daughters are speaking about what happened to their father.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

PCSO: Woman, 6-year-old found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman and child were found dead Monday afternoon in a San Tan Valley home, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office had been dispatched to respond to a report of a "suicidal subject" at a residence near Castlegate Boulevard and Simonton Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
AZFamily

Man dead after being hit by a train in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who was hit by a train near a busy Phoenix intersection on Monday morning has now died. Police confirmed around 9 p.m. that 47-year-old Victor Gonzalez died at the hospital. Police responded to a call of an injured man on the train tracks around 10:30 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, which runs close to Grand Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man facing charges for reportedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent

DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man has been arrested after reportedly assaulting a Border Patrol agent at the Douglas port of entry. The U.S. Border Patrol says it happened on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when an agent tried to inspect 54-year-old Daniel Jerome Wagner’s car after he was suspected of smuggling undocumented immigrants across the border. The agent started following him while Wagner was heading west on SR-80. He then stopped the car, spinning it in the middle of the highway.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy