St. Louis-Milwaukee Runs
Cardinals first. Brendan Donovan doubles to deep center field. Lars Nootbaar grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez. Brendan Donovan to third. Paul Goldschmidt out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Garrett Mitchell. Brendan Donovan scores. Nolan Arenado walks. Corey Dickerson strikes out swinging.
Tampa Bay-Cleveland Runs
Guardians third. Myles Straw strikes out swinging. Steven Kwan singles to center field. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging. Jose Ramirez triples to deep right center field. Steven Kwan scores. Josh Naylor flies out to deep center field to Jose Siri. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians...
Miami-N.Y. Mets Runs
Marlins first. Jon Berti grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Miguel Rojas hit by pitch. Brian Anderson singles to shallow right field. Miguel Rojas to second. Garrett Cooper singles to right center field. Brian Anderson to second. Miguel Rojas to third. Bryan De La Cruz out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Miguel Rojas scores. JJ Bleday walks. Garrett Cooper to second. Brian Anderson to third. JJ Bleday to second. Garrett Cooper to third. Brian Anderson scores. Jacob Stallings flies out to right field to Tyler Naquin.
Colorado-San Francisco Runs
Rockies first. Ryan McMahon singles to center field. Yonathan Daza strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron singles to left field. Ryan McMahon to second. Charlie Blackmon singles to left field. C.J. Cron to second. Ryan McMahon scores. Elias Diaz flies out to deep left field to Joc Pederson. Michael Toglia strikes out swinging.
Arizona-Houston Runs
Astros first. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Jeremy Pena flies out to deep right field to Jake McCarthy. Yordan Alvarez singles to left field. Alex Bregman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yordan Alvarez out at second. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow infield. Alex Bregman to second. Yuli Gurriel walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Alex Bregman to third. Trey Mancini flies out to right field to Jake McCarthy.
Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs
Athletics second. Chad Pinder singles to left field. Seth Brown flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Jordan Diaz singles to left field. Chad Pinder to second. Shea Langeliers singles to shortstop. Jordan Diaz to second. Chad Pinder to third. Cristian Pache singles to shallow infield. Shea Langeliers to second. Jordan Diaz to third. Chad Pinder scores. Nick Allen doubles to deep left field. Cristian Pache out at home. Shea Langeliers scores. Jordan Diaz scores. Jonah Bride walks. Dermis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jonah Bride out at second.
Texas-Seattle Runs
Rangers second. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Josh Jung homers to left field. Sam Huff walks. Leody Taveras called out on strikes. Charlie Culberson grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Carlos Santana. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Mariners 0. Rangers sixth. Marcus Semien...
L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs
Padres first. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to deep right field to Mookie Betts. Juan Soto singles to center field. Manny Machado reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Juan Soto out at second. Brandon Drury doubles. Manny Machado to third. Wil Myers singles to shallow center field. Brandon Drury scores. Manny Machado scores. Josh Bell flies out to center field to Trayce Thompson.
Craig Kimbrel falters again in Dodgers' loss to Padres, leaving his playoff roster prospects in doubt
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday.
