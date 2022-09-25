Michigan State football grades for the Spartans' performance vs. Minnesota

Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch grades Michigan State's performance in a 34-7 loss to Minnesota on a scale of 1-10 ...

OFFENSE: 0

When you gain 1 yard on six plays in the first quarter and don’t pick up a first down until your opponent has 13 of them and 17 points, you’re not doing offense well. For a second straight week, MSU couldn’t run the football, with backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard tallying 36 yards on 10 carries. This week, the Spartans also couldn’t get anything explosive going in the passing game, either, with Payton Thorne completing 17 of 24 passes but only for 132 yards and no completions over 18 yards. Thorne also had three turnovers — two interceptions and a fumble on first-and-goal — and MSU never found a rhythm or looked remotely threatening.

DEFENSE: 0

MSU’s defense just couldn’t get off the field against the Gophers, who were great on third down (converting 10 of 12) but rarely had to be, because MSU was so bad at stopping them on first and second down early on. The Spartans’ secondary was gashed on quick passes and throws to the tight end and MSU’s pass rush, for the second straight week, never got home. Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan looked every bit as comfortable as Washington’s Michael Penix did a week ago, maybe more so, completing 23 of 26 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Minnesota also rushed for 240 yards on 48 attempts. So MSU’s defense did nothing well.

SPECIAL TEAMS: 7

MSU’s special teams wasn’t really a factor. There were no field goal attempts or returns of note. Punter Bryce Baringer did average better than 50 yards on his four punts, so there’s that. But neither he nor kicker Jack Stone had a chance to make an impact.

COACHING: 0

Having seen Washington pick apart MSU’s pass defense, MSU’s coaches didn’t seem to do much differently as Minnesota did the same thing. Mel Tucker said after the game that it’s up to this staff to get the most out of the players they have. I can’t believe this is that. Offensively, things weren’t good, either. The short, quick out throw on third-and-10 and the decision to run it on third-and-4, when there was zero evidence this line could get that sort of push, were puzzling play calls. Coordinators Jay Johnson and Scottie Hazelton have difficult assignments right now, given some of the personnel limitations, which are becoming more and more apparent. But Hazelton especially seemed out-maneuvered by his counterpart, with defensive end Jacoby Windmon even saying the Spartans prepared to face a more run-centric attack. Johnson also didn’t have any answers against the Gophers. Mel Tucker said he wanted to watch the film before making any specific decisions or judgements on players or scheme. He did meet with his coaches after the game. It’ll be interesting to see what he has to say on Monday. Because this was an all-around dreadful response to last week's dud in Seattle.

BOTTOM LINE

The Spartans look like a two- to four-win team right now, given the schedule ahead. With Maryland’s performance in Ann Arbor on Saturday, it’s hard to imagine how the MSU team we’ve seen the last two weeks wins there next week or again before November. Wisconsin at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 15 might be the Spartans’ best shot. And if this losing streak is at six, with a number of bloodbaths, by the time MSU heads to Illinois, I can’t imagine it being a group with the swagger to win that one, either. The Spartans might not have a ton of options, but they can’t just keep rolling out the same guys and same approach week after week.

