Michigan State

WWMT

Families should start preparing for a significant increase in heating bills this winter

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Fall temperatures have arrived and while people are throwing on their sweatshirts, they may be tempted to throw on their heat as well. Families are expected to pay an average of 17% more for home heat this coming winter season. according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Those who heat with natural gas are facing a 34% increase.
AAA: Gas prices in Michigan on upward trend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices began to rise again Monday after they declined for weeks. Prices jumped 13 cents since last week, according to AAA. Michigan drivers pay $3.94 a gallon on average, which is 7 cents more than late August, according to AAA. Switching to electric: What you...
Michigan Legislature considers bills requiring lead filters in school water fountains

LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers in Lansing pushed to take steps in stopping lead from getting into kids' drinking water at schools and child care centers. Michigan made international headlines and dealt with years of tribulations over the lead found in its water, but state lawmakers are now considering legislation that would help protect the youngest generation of Michiganders from invisible threats in the water.
