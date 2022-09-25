Read full article on original website
Families should start preparing for a significant increase in heating bills this winter
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Fall temperatures have arrived and while people are throwing on their sweatshirts, they may be tempted to throw on their heat as well. Families are expected to pay an average of 17% more for home heat this coming winter season. according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Those who heat with natural gas are facing a 34% increase.
AAA: Gas prices in Michigan on upward trend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices began to rise again Monday after they declined for weeks. Prices jumped 13 cents since last week, according to AAA. Michigan drivers pay $3.94 a gallon on average, which is 7 cents more than late August, according to AAA. Switching to electric: What you...
Michigan Legislature considers bills requiring lead filters in school water fountains
LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers in Lansing pushed to take steps in stopping lead from getting into kids' drinking water at schools and child care centers. Michigan made international headlines and dealt with years of tribulations over the lead found in its water, but state lawmakers are now considering legislation that would help protect the youngest generation of Michiganders from invisible threats in the water.
Storm saviors: Florida good Samaritans helping those who can't prepare for Hurricane Ian
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WPEC) — In Okeechobee, Florida, many people are paying attention to the lake levels and grabbing sandbags to protect property as Hurricane Ian approaches. One couple is helping those who aren’t able to help themselves. Joe Booker, Shirley English and English's grandson Gyra filled more than...
Dozens gather at Bronson Park in support of abortion protections proposal in November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens rallied at Bronson Park Sunday to support Proposal 3, a voter-driven initiative to bring back abortion protections in Michigan. “To restore our rights with Roe, to bring back the rights that we had,” said Michelle Zukowski-Serlin, a volunteer who helped coordinate the abortion rights rally.
New Florida residents brace for approaching Tropical Storm Ian: 'My very first experience'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving to the state this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take the approaching Tropical Storm Ian–a potential hurricane–seriously. “This will be my very...
Public servants have until Oct. 31 to apply for federal student loan forgiveness program
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s public servants, including teachers and nonprofit workers, have just over a month to apply for a federal student loan forgiveness program aimed at helping more Americans stay in public service roles despite rising college costs and student loans. Those who previously may not have...
Muskegon Heights man arrested, faces charges in shooting near GVSU campus
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man from Muskegon Heights Tuesday afternoon on charges related to a shooting of four people, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at an off-campus party at Canvas Townhomes in Allendale Township, near Grand Valley State University,...
