Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whee.net
Race, fair and fireworks
Peyton Sellers, driver of the #26 Clarence’s Steakhouse car, is officially the race winner of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 this year under a perfect night for racing on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Martinsville Speedway and ValleyStar announced a multiyear extension for the Late Model Stock Car race that runs through 2027.
Texts From Virginia Tech Game Day
It's late September and the texts really did go back to school. We're one month into this and we've seen two rivalries, a conference game and an FCS opponent, plus all the ups and downs, the laughs and yells along the way. Before you question the upcoming eventfulness, consider that West Virginia plays Texas and then another Thursday night game at home against Baylor. Quiet possibly, we're just getting started. There's a lot of that going around following Thursday night's win against Virginia Tech.
Hokiesports.com
Virginia Tech football announces support staff additions, changes
BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock and Head Coach Brent Pry announced a number of football support staff additions and changes on Monday. Lino Lupinetti (Harrisburg, Pa., Bishop McDevitt) has been elevated from assistant director of player personnel to director after one year in that role. Lupinetti previously spent two years as a recruiting assistant for the Hokies. Among his numerous responsibilities in that role, he was involved in planning and executing all prospect visits to campus, camps and game day visits. He has been instrumental in developing Tech's new prospect evaluation process and helps coordinate Tech's recruiting board.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County man wins $2 million Virginia Lottery prize
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man won a $2 million prize through the Virginia Lottery. James Mason purchased a winning Supreme Riches ticket at One Stop Market at 1023 Main Street in Altavista. “I was a little dazed and shocked,” Mason told Lottery officials. “It feels pretty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes.
WDBJ7.com
Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
WSLS
VMI cadets head to Bedford for freshman tradition
BEDFORD, Va. – Hundreds of VMI cadets could be found swarming the D-Day Memorial in Bedford Saturday. Senior Ethan Miles helped lead the time-honored tradition. “VMI has brought up their freshman class, or the rat mass of 23+3 to symbolize, to honor the fallen who served in World War II,” Miles said.
WBTM
Missing Boy Found by Danville Police
14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
RELATED PEOPLE
whee.net
Car chase becomes fatal
The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
WDBJ7.com
Three dead identified after driver hits tree in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Francisco J. Chavez, 19 of San Benito, Texas, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Victor H. Mata, 20 of Mission, Texas, was a passenger in the vehicle who also was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Another...
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville’s historic district added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has added nine sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The sites are in the counties of Fauquier, Nelson, and New Kent; and the cities of Martinsville, Petersburg, Staunton, and Virginia Beach. Here’s the full list as approved by the department:. Located in the...
Are you the winner? There’s an unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket somewhere in Virginia
There is a $1 million ticket floating around somewhere in the state after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Hundreds ride to remember Mebane teen; funeral held for girl after pair found dead in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People who knew Devin Clark said the 18-year-old loved sports cars, football and was very charismatic. Friends said Clark would’ve loved seeing the long line of motorbikes and cars outside his house in Mebane where riders revved their engines and honked their horns during a memorial.
WDBJ7.com
Claire Parker Foundation builds third home to raise money for children with cancer
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Claire Parker Foundation is bettering the community while raising money for children battling cancer. Remodeling on the foundation’s third house, on Lola Avenue in Altavista, began in March. “It’s an older home. It was in pretty rough condition. When we first got here, it...
WSET
'Fall in love with Pulaski:' Town of Pulaski gets new 'LOVE' sign on Washington Street
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Pulaski is asking residents if they are ready to "fall in love with Pulaski." On Monday, the town announced the installation of a new LOVE sign on Washington Street. They said the sign is across from the train station and next to...
WDBJ7.com
Large emergency presence works fugitive case in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A large emergency presence has converged near Franklin Road SW and Southern Hills Dr. SW in Roanoke Co. as crews work what State Police says is a fugitive case Tuesday night. WDBJ7 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. Traffic is being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared. The important point is to prepare now instead of waiting until later this week. Jackie Grant with the...
whee.net
Four injured in crash involving school bus
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Henry County involving a Henry County school bus and a Ford SUV. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on River Road. School officials said the SUV crossed the double line and collided with the bus. There were two minor injuries on the bus and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were transported to the hospital in Martinsville. Charges are pending on the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus.
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
WSET
Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0