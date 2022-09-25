ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whee.net

Race, fair and fireworks

Peyton Sellers, driver of the #26 Clarence’s Steakhouse car, is officially the race winner of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 this year under a perfect night for racing on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Martinsville Speedway and ValleyStar announced a multiyear extension for the Late Model Stock Car race that runs through 2027.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
247Sports

Texts From Virginia Tech Game Day

It's late September and the texts really did go back to school. We're one month into this and we've seen two rivalries, a conference game and an FCS opponent, plus all the ups and downs, the laughs and yells along the way. Before you question the upcoming eventfulness, consider that West Virginia plays Texas and then another Thursday night game at home against Baylor. Quiet possibly, we're just getting started. There's a lot of that going around following Thursday night's win against Virginia Tech.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Virginia Tech football announces support staff additions, changes

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock and Head Coach Brent Pry announced a number of football support staff additions and changes on Monday. Lino Lupinetti (Harrisburg, Pa., Bishop McDevitt) has been elevated from assistant director of player personnel to director after one year in that role. Lupinetti previously spent two years as a recruiting assistant for the Hokies. Among his numerous responsibilities in that role, he was involved in planning and executing all prospect visits to campus, camps and game day visits. He has been instrumental in developing Tech's new prospect evaluation process and helps coordinate Tech's recruiting board.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell County man wins $2 million Virginia Lottery prize

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Campbell County man won a $2 million prize through the Virginia Lottery. James Mason purchased a winning Supreme Riches ticket at One Stop Market at 1023 Main Street in Altavista. “I was a little dazed and shocked,” Mason told Lottery officials. “It feels pretty...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martinsville, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Martinsville, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem man wanted for alleged role in Radford assault

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested and Radford Police are looking for another man they say was involved in a fight in which one person was hurt. About 2 a.m. September 10, 2022, police were called to the 300 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers found a large crowd leaving the area, and found one person who had sustained “significant injuries” from an assault at that location.
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

VMI cadets head to Bedford for freshman tradition

BEDFORD, Va. – Hundreds of VMI cadets could be found swarming the D-Day Memorial in Bedford Saturday. Senior Ethan Miles helped lead the time-honored tradition. “VMI has brought up their freshman class, or the rat mass of 23+3 to symbolize, to honor the fallen who served in World War II,” Miles said.
BEDFORD, VA
WBTM

Missing Boy Found by Danville Police

14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
whee.net

Car chase becomes fatal

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 8 at the intersection with Ashby Drive. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. The fleeing vehicle, a stolen 1987 Jeep Commanche, was traveling...
GALAX, VA
cardinalnews.org

Martinsville’s historic district added to Virginia Landmarks Register

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has added nine sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The sites are in the counties of Fauquier, Nelson, and New Kent; and the cities of Martinsville, Petersburg, Staunton, and Virginia Beach. Here’s the full list as approved by the department:. Located in the...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Model Stock
WDBJ7.com

Large emergency presence works fugitive case in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A large emergency presence has converged near Franklin Road SW and Southern Hills Dr. SW in Roanoke Co. as crews work what State Police says is a fugitive case Tuesday night. WDBJ7 has a crew at the scene working to learn more. Traffic is being...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
whee.net

Four injured in crash involving school bus

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Henry County involving a Henry County school bus and a Ford SUV. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on River Road. School officials said the SUV crossed the double line and collided with the bus. There were two minor injuries on the bus and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were transported to the hospital in Martinsville. Charges are pending on the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

The awful history that Roanoke will remember today

It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
ROANOKE, VA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy